What channel is FAMU football vs Southern on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

The Florida A&M football team returns home after its first SWAC loss of the season, looking to bounce back against Southern .
FAMU (3-3, 1-1) fell out of the FCS rankings after losing 35-21 to Jackson State . Quarterback Daniel Richardson continued his strong season with 248 yards and three touchdowns, two going to A'ceon Cobb. The Rattlers will be tested against Southern's pass defense, the best in the SWAC.
The Jaguars (4-3, 3-0) lead the SWAC West after last week's 24-14 win over Alcorn State. Kendric Rhymes ran for 133 yards and the game-winning 51-yard touchdown in the final minutes, while quarterback Noah Bodden threw for 141 yards and a TD. Kobe Dillion added 99 yards on the ground.
Here's everything you need to know about the FAMU game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is FAMU football vs Southern on today?
TV channel: Not on traditional TV.
Livestream: ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Southern can be seen exclusively on ESPN+ in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. It will not air on traditional TV.
FAMU vs Southern time today
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
The Florida A&M vs Southern game starts at 7 p.m. from Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
FAMU vs Jackson State predictions, picks
FAMU 25, Southern 13 : After 56 days of not playing at Bragg, expect a motivated FAMU football team fresh off a loss to start a new SWAC streak to keep its hopes alive of catching up in the East division race. - Gerald Thomas III
FAMU football schedule 2024
- August 24: vs. Norfolk State in Atlanta (W, 24-23)
- August 31: vs. South Carolina State (W, 22-18)
- September 7: at Miami (L 56-9)
- September 14: Open
- September 21: at Troy (L 34-12)
- September 28: Open ( rained out by Hurricane Helene )
- October 5: at Alabama State * (W 28-13)
- October 12: Open
- October 19: at Jackson State * (L 35-21)
- October 26: vs. Southern*, 7 p.m.
- November 2: vs. Texas Southern*, 4 p.m.
- November 9: at Prairie View A&M*, 3 p.m.
- November 16: vs. Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m.
- November 23:vs. Bethune-Cookman, 3:30 p.m. in Orlando
- November 29: vs. Alabama A&M*
- Record: 3-3 (1-1 in SWAC)
*- SWAC game
Southern football schedule 2024
- August 31: at McNeese State (L 21-7)
- September 7: vs Savannah State (W 42-10)
- September 14: at Jackson State* (L 33-15)
- September 21: at Prairie View A&M* (W 31-24, OT)
- September 28: Open
- October 5: vs Nicholls (L 51-7)
- October 12: at Texas Southern* (W 22-19, OT)
- October 19: vs Alcorn State* (W 24-14)
- October 26: at Florida A&M*, 7 p.m.
- November 2: at Alabama A&M*, 3 p.m.
- November 9: vs Bethune-Cookman*, 3 p.m.
- November 16: vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff*, 3 p.m.
- November 23: vs Grambling State*, 2 p.m. in New Orleans
- Record: 4-3 (3-0 in SWAC)
-* SWAC game
