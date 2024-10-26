Learning from the inside out how volunteers can help in Steinhatchee | Candace McKibben

This week, a team of friends and members of my church went to Steinhatchee, to help a small church prepare and serve meals and sort donations for a community that has been devastated by the impact of too many hurricanes and storms in too quick a succession.

We left Tallahassee while it was still dark and arrived as day was breaking. On the trip to Friendship Chapel Church of God in Steinhatchee, the miles of debris and magnitude of destruction to structures and forests, were cloaked by the darkness. But on our return home in late afternoon, we were shocked and deeply saddened by what we saw.

On the way from Tallahassee, we discussed what our experience might be like. We could only imagine that the people in the kitchen would be traumatized, weary from more than three weeks of serving meals and sorting donations, while also tending to the damage at their own properties.

But upon arrival we were greeted by the cheerful retired pastor, who had come out of retirement to be the kitchen manager, a mother and her daughter who are living in the fellowship hall as the roof had blown off of their home, and a friendly, energetic woman helping the pastor.

Fellowship hall as distribution center

Having become the designated distribution center for the area, the fellowship hall looked more like a storage unit, filled with canned goods, diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, bottled water, and much more.

The church had two large storage units that had been brought in to hold the overflow, but they were not sufficient, and some items had to be tarped or left under a roofed area adjacent to the fellowship hall that was not well-protected from the elements.

It soon became apparent that the flooding of the storm these people had remarkably endured, was not the only overwhelming factor at play. Organizing the generous material supplies and clothing that had been given to help others, and finding a way to get it into the hands of those who needed it, was also a huge responsibility for this small congregation.

Our team eagerly went to work, some of us in the kitchen and some in organizing donations.

Gift of volunteering

And by the end of the day, we could see that we had made a difference: in the ease with which people could find what they needed from the donations, in feeding people from a menu of comfort food that was a little different from what they had been gratefully eating daily for three weeks, and in giving the church volunteers breathing room to be away from the kitchen and sorting, if only for a little while.

Reaching out and helping others is almost always a gift to the volunteer.

And this was certainly true in our experience. We all marveled at the resilience of the human spirit to endure hardships that are unspeakable. In the course of our day, we learned that the retired pastor is dealing with knees that are badly in need of replacement, and he has put this much-needed surgery off until January so that he can help out in this crisis.

Cooking for hours a day is not in his best interest, but as those who showed up to eat said, without any prompting, “Pastor” is here because he loves us. It affirmed for me just how important it is for ministers to love and uplift those they serve.

Managing a disaster

The Senior pastor shared his own concerns about learning on the job how to handle so many decisions and great needs all at once. I know that my own seminary training did not include how to manage a disaster in the ways in which he is being called upon.

With some health concerns of his own, he is staying positive and determined to do whatever he can to help his community, and they are grateful.

The friendly, efficient woman assisting in the kitchen has been through flooding before when she lived in New Orleans. I was stunned to learn that though her house had been completely destroyed by Helene, she was in the kitchen of a church that is not even her own church, cooking and serving as often as possible.

Her bright spirit and lovely voice, singing as she worked, did not seem feigned but from deep within, and was a deep inspiration to me and others on our team.

Hot meals, living in cars

Many of the community members who came to eat a hot meal were living in their cars or, at best, a camper, but most were without a means to prepare food or a refrigerator to store food.

The church has an ice trailer to provide people with ice for their coolers which has been extremely helpful, but with electricity still being rewired, and the wait list long, even those who have a stove left cannot operate it.

One woman spoke of having a small trailer in which she could store either food or clothing, but not both. She and her mother decided on keeping the food safe as animals were attracted to the food by night in their camping situation.

Another woman spoke of having lost her home when Helene struck Florida, and later learning that her second home in Georgia had also been destroyed by the same storm. With a confidence that defied such tragedy, she expressed gratitude for another day and a hot meal, and hope for the future.

An elderly gentleman talked about sleeping in his recliner under shelter rather than in his camper, where the mattress is so uncomfortable due to his arthritis. He asked me if he might have a few extra of the pecan pie muffins we made to take with him, and it was such a joy to me to imagine him under the stars in his recliner, enjoying a muffin.

Lessons in how to give

I learned so much about the ways you and I can donate more effectively going forward. Sorting and identifying items before giving them to any charitable organization makes a huge difference.

Getting a much-needed box of bed linens and having to take the time and space to sort them by sheet size can be an overwhelming task. Putting together sheet sets (even if the patterns do not match) with the size clearly marked before donating, makes distribution so much easier.

I worked through a huge box of clothing that had at least six different sizes of clothing, for men, women, and children, making it a logistical nightmare. Having a box donated with “Large Men’s T Shirts” inscribed would have been a sight for sore eyes.

People who are traumatized and yet trying to help others, like the kind folks at the Friendship Chapel, do not need to be engaged in this overwhelming sorting process that feels defeating at best.

More ways to help

Figuring out how best to distribute the wonderful accumulation of goods that the church has acquired is a next big step for Friendship Chapel. I know that a team coming in this week from First Baptist Church Fort Walton Beach, including Kenny Phillips of “Give Me Shelter Ministries,” an organization that works with poor communities around the globe in disaster relief, will make a huge difference.

If you have any interest in making a difference, I hope you will contact me at cturtle55@comcast.net for more information.

Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach are lovely, old Florida, off the beaten path for many who have never visited or known of the communities. They are definitely on a beaten path of recovery and would benefit from our prayers, well wishes, donations and, if possible, time and energy.

