What channel is Florida State football vs Miami on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

We're a long way from the height of the Miami-Florida State football rivalry. The latest chapter tonight sees one team higher than it's been in years, while the other is barreling toward a program low.

FSU came into the season with College Football Playoff expectations but fell to 1-6 after a 23-16 loss to Duke last Friday. The Seminoles switched to a two-quarterback system, with starter Brock Glenn going 9 of 19 for 110 yards and two interceptions while Luke Kromenhoek went 3 of 7 for 19 yards in his college football debut. Coach Mike Norvell is hoping for a major upset and a fourth straight win against rival UM.

The No. 5 Hurricanes are 7-0 with quarterback Cam Ward leading the nation's highest-scoring offense. After a 52-45 barnburner last week vs. Louisville, Ward has an NCAA-best 2,538 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, and he's added 190 rushing yards and three more scores. Coach Mario Cristobal has loads of talents on both sides of the ball from receiver Xavier Restrepo and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. to defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.

Here's how to watch the FSU game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Florida State football vs Miami on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

Florida State vs. Miami will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth at Hard Rock Stadium, with Taylor McGregor reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

FSU football vs Miami time today

Date: Saturday, October 26

Saturday, October 26 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Florida State vs Miami game starts at 7 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Florida State football vs Miami predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25.

Miami 41, FSU 14 : FSU's defense keeps things close in the first half, but the Hurricanes have a second-half explosion, like the team has done multiple times this season, to pick up a rivalry win. - Liam Rooney

ODDS: Miami by 21

O/U: 54½

Florida State football schedule 2024

August 24: vs. Georgia Tech * in Dublin, Ireland (L 24-21)

September 2: vs. Boston College * (L 28-13)

September 7: Open

September 14: vs. Memphis (L 20-12)

September 21: vs. California * (W 14-9)

September 28: at SMU * (L 42-16)

October 5: vs. Clemson * (L 29-13)

October 12: Open

October 18: at Duke * (L 23-16)

October 26: at Miami*, 7 p.m.

November 2: vs. North Carolina*

November 9: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

November 16: Open

November 23: vs. Charleston Southern

November 30: vs. Florida

Record: 1-6 (1-5 in ACC)

* - ACC game

August 31: at Florida (W, 41-17)

September 7: vs. Florida A&M (W 56-9)

September 14: vs. Ball State (W 62-0)

September 21: at USF (W 50-15)

September 27: vs. Virginia Tech * (W 38-34)

October 5: at California * (W 39-38)

October 12: Open

October 19: at Louisville * (W 52-45)

October 26: vs. Florida State*, 7 p.m.

November 2:vs. Duke*

November 9: at Georgia Tech*

November 16: Open

November 23: vs. Wake Forest*

November 30: at Syracuse*

Record: 7-0 (3-0 in ACC)

*- ACC game

