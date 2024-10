Online poll sparks latest round of drama, finger-pointing in Tallahassee Commission race

A poll on X, formerly Twitter, of all things, sparked the latest round of drama and intrigue in the Tallahassee City Commission Seat 2 race.

The Leon County Democratic Party, chaired by Ryan Ray, posted a poll on the platform Tuesday asking whether Twitter-users were supporting the incumbent, City Commissioner Curtis Richardson , or his challenger, former City Commissioner Dot Inman-Johnson . Both are lifelong Democrats.

On Thursday, Ray, who also serves as City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow’s aide, pulled the poll down. The results — which Ray said were manipulated — showed Richardson getting a lopsided 93% of the vote in the poll.

Ray said a screenshot of the survey, showing it got 552 votes but only 254 views, was proof that it was phony. He pointed to another Democratic Party X poll from September showing Inman-Johnson with 86% support. That poll had 818 views and 63 votes.

“That clearly was an indication that the results were fraudulent and had been manipulated by some of the infamous Twitter bot behavior that’s become very prevalent on the platform,” Ray said. “So that’s why I took it down.”

While Ray has been an ardent supporter of Inman-Johnson and the progressive wing of the City Commission that consists of Matlow and Commissioner Jack Porter, the party has remained officially neutral in the race between Democrats, listing Inman-Johnson and Richardson on its voter guide and endorsements.

On Thursday, Grow Tallahassee PC, which is financed by prominent developers and business people, texted out a screenshot of the most recent poll showing Richardson up. The political committee is funding mailers, texts and TV commercials backing Richardson and attacking Inman-Johnson.

Bugra Demirel, chairman of the Grow PC and a Richardson backer, said the now-deleted poll was legit and showed that the incumbent was ahead in the race. He said he didn’t know anyone who had time to create bots to alter the survey.

“They posted a poll,” Demirel said. “The poll started not going their way. They took the poll down. And now they’re making excuses for it.”

The Democratic Party responded with its own mass text saying Grow Tallahassee's messages were "not sent by the Democratic Party and are from a Republican funded political committee seeking to influence our elections."

Neither of the surveys were scientific samples. Both of the candidates advanced to the November runoff after competing in an August primary with two other candidates. Inman-Johnson got more than 46% of the vote, besting Richardson by about 3 percentage points.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Online poll sparks latest round of drama, finger-pointing in Tallahassee Commission race