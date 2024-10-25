Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    'If you see something, say something': FAMU officials discuss safety ahead of homecoming

    By Tarah Jean, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    While Florida A&M University gears up for its well-anticipated annual homecoming , campus safety has emerged as a main focus for administrators.

    “As hundreds of thousands of Rattlers come into town next week, let us all join together to make sure we’re very vigilant and diligent in terms of making sure we’re safe,” FAMU interim President Timothy Beard said Tuesday evening during a virtual town hall meeting .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AdoD_0wLR7hxm00

    Beard held a “President’s Town Hall Meeting” along with his leadership team with a goal of providing better communication to the FAMU community. During the meeting, officials answered questions from the public that were submitted in advance.

    One of the questions asked was what the FAMU Police Department is doing to enhance safety measures and increase preparedness while the university expects a large crowd at its upcoming homecoming, with this year’s week of festivities taking place between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

    Recently, Albany State University – an HBCU (historically Black college or university) in Albany, Georgia – had a shooting incident Saturday during its homecoming weekend in a crowded area near a campus concert, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation . The shooting left one person dead and five injured.

    The incident came after an Oct. 12 shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville – also an HBCU – that left one man dead and nine people injured following the university’s homecoming celebration, according to a CNN article .

    Given the recent incidents at the HBCU homecomings, FAMU Police Chief Audrey Alexander explained that campus measures will include the help of local law enforcement agencies to provide a larger security presence on campus. Law enforcement will also draw on the Real-Time Crime Center and its high-tech web of cameras, social media and data to identify potential threats and respond quickly.

    Other measures include enforcing the university’s clear bag policy, metal detectors at homecoming event entrances, heavy traffic control and student ID checks. Alexander also says education and awareness efforts are being made through the university’s Office of Communications.

    “Security is a shared responsibility,” said Alexander, who started her new role as police chief last month. “It doesn’t just start and stop with the police department. We all have a part in this.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONNZl_0wLR7hxm00

    Related news: New chief on campus: Audrey Alexander to take over at FAMU Police Department

    Aside from homecoming, the FAMU community was encouraged to be vigilant at all times as the university is an open campus.

    During the town hall, Alexander shared that a group of students on FAMU’s tennis court on campus recently reported a suspicious man who approached them and was impersonating a tennis instructor. She says FAMUPD was able to identify the person and issued him a trespass warrant from the university’s campus.

    “If you see something, say something,” Alexander said. “It doesn’t matter how small it may look or how small it may seem.”

    More on FAMU’s homecoming, parade route changes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBhm1_0wLR7hxm00

    This year’s homecoming week – with the theme “Remember the Times” – includes a jam-packed lineup with artists GloRilla, Veese and Anycia for the university’s Homecoming Concert, comedian Desi Banks for its Comedy Show and singer Tye Tribett for its Gospel Concert.

    In addition, FAMU alumna and FOX Sports Executive Vice President for Communications Terri Hines will be the keynote speaker for the 2024 Homecoming Convocation.

    “We expect long lines, and we’ll be having security checks at all of our entrances – even for our visiting artists,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Bryan Smith, who is working closely with FAMU’s Student Government Association to spearhead the homecoming events.

    Regarding the university’s annual homecoming parade Nov. 2, the usual route has been amended due to construction on campus. Instead of coming up Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and through the middle of FAMU’s campus on The Set, the university’s parade route will be a straight line down Althea Gibson Way — formerly known as Wahnish Way — before making a right on FAMU Way to end the event there.

    “We have a few changes, but we think we’ll still provide an exciting time for everyone,” Smith said.

    Here is a list of some of this year’s homecoming activities.

    • Sunday, Oct. 27: Mr. And Miss FAMU Coronation at 5 p.m. at the Lee Hall Auditorium
    • Monday, Oct. 28: Market Monday on The Quad at noon; Housing Step Show at 7 p.m. at the Will Packer Amphitheater
    • Tuesday, Oct. 29: Pep Rally at 9 p.m. at the Will Packer Amphitheater
    • Wednesday, Oct. 30: Comedy Show at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center
    • Thursday, Oct. 31: Walmart Homecoming Halloween 5K Run at 8 a.m. at the Bragg Memorial Stadium; Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center
    • Friday, Nov. 1: Homecoming Convocation at 10:10 a.m. at the Al Lawson Center; Homecoming Set Friday Marketplace at 11 a.m. at The Set; FAMFEST at noon at the Will Packer Amphitheater; NPHC (National Panhellenic Council) Step Show at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m., campus-wide route; FAMU v. Texas Southern Football Game at 4 p.m. at the Bragg Memorial Stadium
    • Sunday, Nov. 3: FAMU Gospel Choir Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center

    For more information, visit FAMU’s homecoming website at homecomingatfamu.com .

    Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @tarahjean_ .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'If you see something, say something': FAMU officials discuss safety ahead of homecoming

    Related Search

    Campus safety measuresFamu police departmentFlorida A&M UniversityPolice presencePublic communicationState University

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Meet Mavis: A Russian Blue streak of energy and chaos | Mark Hinson
    Tallahassee Democrat2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 18 hours ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Revisiting FSU football's recruitment of QBs Cam Ward, DJ Uiagalelei in transfer portal
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker24 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC4 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy