'If you see something, say something': FAMU officials discuss safety ahead of homecoming

While Florida A&M University gears up for its well-anticipated annual homecoming , campus safety has emerged as a main focus for administrators.

“As hundreds of thousands of Rattlers come into town next week, let us all join together to make sure we’re very vigilant and diligent in terms of making sure we’re safe,” FAMU interim President Timothy Beard said Tuesday evening during a virtual town hall meeting .

Beard held a “President’s Town Hall Meeting” along with his leadership team with a goal of providing better communication to the FAMU community. During the meeting, officials answered questions from the public that were submitted in advance.

One of the questions asked was what the FAMU Police Department is doing to enhance safety measures and increase preparedness while the university expects a large crowd at its upcoming homecoming, with this year’s week of festivities taking place between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

Recently, Albany State University – an HBCU (historically Black college or university) in Albany, Georgia – had a shooting incident Saturday during its homecoming weekend in a crowded area near a campus concert, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation . The shooting left one person dead and five injured.

The incident came after an Oct. 12 shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville – also an HBCU – that left one man dead and nine people injured following the university’s homecoming celebration, according to a CNN article .

Given the recent incidents at the HBCU homecomings, FAMU Police Chief Audrey Alexander explained that campus measures will include the help of local law enforcement agencies to provide a larger security presence on campus. Law enforcement will also draw on the Real-Time Crime Center and its high-tech web of cameras, social media and data to identify potential threats and respond quickly.

Other measures include enforcing the university’s clear bag policy, metal detectors at homecoming event entrances, heavy traffic control and student ID checks. Alexander also says education and awareness efforts are being made through the university’s Office of Communications.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” said Alexander, who started her new role as police chief last month. “It doesn’t just start and stop with the police department. We all have a part in this.”

Aside from homecoming, the FAMU community was encouraged to be vigilant at all times as the university is an open campus.

During the town hall, Alexander shared that a group of students on FAMU’s tennis court on campus recently reported a suspicious man who approached them and was impersonating a tennis instructor. She says FAMUPD was able to identify the person and issued him a trespass warrant from the university’s campus.

“If you see something, say something,” Alexander said. “It doesn’t matter how small it may look or how small it may seem.”

More on FAMU’s homecoming, parade route changes

This year’s homecoming week – with the theme “Remember the Times” – includes a jam-packed lineup with artists GloRilla, Veese and Anycia for the university’s Homecoming Concert, comedian Desi Banks for its Comedy Show and singer Tye Tribett for its Gospel Concert.

In addition, FAMU alumna and FOX Sports Executive Vice President for Communications Terri Hines will be the keynote speaker for the 2024 Homecoming Convocation.

“We expect long lines, and we’ll be having security checks at all of our entrances – even for our visiting artists,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Bryan Smith, who is working closely with FAMU’s Student Government Association to spearhead the homecoming events.

Regarding the university’s annual homecoming parade Nov. 2, the usual route has been amended due to construction on campus. Instead of coming up Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and through the middle of FAMU’s campus on The Set, the university’s parade route will be a straight line down Althea Gibson Way — formerly known as Wahnish Way — before making a right on FAMU Way to end the event there.

“We have a few changes, but we think we’ll still provide an exciting time for everyone,” Smith said.

Here is a list of some of this year’s homecoming activities.

Sunday, Oct. 27: Mr. And Miss FAMU Coronation at 5 p.m. at the Lee Hall Auditorium

Monday, Oct. 28: Market Monday on The Quad at noon; Housing Step Show at 7 p.m. at the Will Packer Amphitheater

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Pep Rally at 9 p.m. at the Will Packer Amphitheater

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Comedy Show at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center

Thursday, Oct. 31: Walmart Homecoming Halloween 5K Run at 8 a.m. at the Bragg Memorial Stadium; Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center

Friday, Nov. 1: Homecoming Convocation at 10:10 a.m. at the Al Lawson Center; Homecoming Set Friday Marketplace at 11 a.m. at The Set; FAMFEST at noon at the Will Packer Amphitheater; NPHC (National Panhellenic Council) Step Show at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center

Saturday, Nov. 2: Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m., campus-wide route; FAMU v. Texas Southern Football Game at 4 p.m. at the Bragg Memorial Stadium

Sunday, Nov. 3: FAMU Gospel Choir Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center

For more information, visit FAMU’s homecoming website at homecomingatfamu.com .

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @tarahjean_ .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'If you see something, say something': FAMU officials discuss safety ahead of homecoming