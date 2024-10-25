Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    'Safest in the county': Taylor County jail inmates share Hurricane Helene experience

    By Elena Barrera, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    While thousands of people were told to evacuate from their Taylor County homes during Hurricane Helene, inmates at the county's state-run prison hunkered down and waited it out.

    Taylor County was one of the few counties in the state, alongside Franklin and Wakulla, that issued a mandatory evacuation for all its residents — all, that is, but the incarcerated.

    But inmates say they were fine weathering the storm from Taylor Correctional Institution — which is less than 10 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and near where Helene made landfall — and that it was well prepared.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bu16V_0wLR7eJb00

    "The structure we were housed in was probably one of the safest in the county," said Allan Burney, one of those inmates.

    The USA TODAY Network – Florida randomly selected a handful of inmates currently held in Taylor Correctional Institution from the institution's list of inmates. Inmates corresponded through JPay, an electronic messaging system that services the prison system.

    'Wouldn't have known a hurricane came'

    Burney, 36, who has been sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder, said they were relocated to one of the prison's safer dorms the day before the storm. The dorm "overflowed" with people, so many had to sleep on the floor, he said.

    By 11 p.m., the winds turned into "a deep howl." He said he waited for the wind and rain to die down while comforting his dog, Paddy, who he was assigned to train in the prison's dog training program.

    "As the eye enveloped our compound, people were on the phone with their family or playing cards at the table like any other night," he said.

    The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hurricane Helene made landfall at 11:10 p.m. just east of the Aucilla River and about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, as previously reported . The maximum wind speed reached 140 mph, NHC said.

    Taylor Correctional is roughly 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, yet it withstood the Category 4 hurricane's wrath at landfall.

    "Besides the electricity being out for a few days, you wouldn't have known a hurricane came," Burney said.

    The Florida Department of Corrections announced all inmates were safe and secure after the storm. Structures were intact, with minor damages, and operating as usual.

    "Inmates are housed in hardened dorms built to withstand high winds," the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement. "This was done to ensure the highest level of safety and security for those under our care and custody."

    Taylor's inmates OK with staying put

    At least 17 counties across the state were under a mandatory evacuation and at least 8 counties were under a voluntary evacuation. The DOC relocated over 4,000 inmates from 24 different facilities that were in the anticipated path of the storm.

    Prior to the storm, the DOC said in a statement that "evacuation determinations are made in the best interest of the public, staff and inmate safety." Other factors such as timing, traffic disruption, the risks of evacuating inmates and the conditions of facilities being evacuated, among others, are taken into consideration. Both Burney and Joshua Alvarez-Arroyo, another inmate housed at the Taylor Correctional Institution whose interview was translated from Spanish, said they were glad they weren't one of the facilities the DOC evacuated.

    The two inmates said relocating is too much of a hassle, especially if their dorms were completely fine, aside from a few puddles where water seeped in through the doors.

    Alvarez-Arroyo, 46, who has been sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, said staying put was also OK because the inmates were well informed about the storm leading up to its landfall.

    "We watch the news every day," he said.

    Burney said he kept up to date by also listening to the radio on his prison-issued tablet. When the skies cleared, it was time for the men to return to their original cells. "Everything was just how we left it," Burney said.

    Then they started their day just like any other: Hopping in line for chow.

    Which facilities did DOC evacuate?

    According to the DOC's website, 4,630 inmates were relocated from these 24 facilities:

    • Baker Work Camp
    • Bradenton Bridge
    • Bridges of Jacksonville
    • Bridges of Lake City
    • Bridges of Santa Fe
    • Cross City Work Camp
    • Ft. Myers RP
    • Franklin Cl
    • Jacksonville Bridges
    • Lancaster Work Camp
    • Largo RP
    • Madison Work Camp
    • Panama City CRC
    • RMC Work Camp
    • Reality House 1
    • Reality House 2
    • Shisha House
    • St. Pete CRC
    • Suncoast CRC
    • TTH Bartow
    • TTH Dinsmore
    • TTH Tarpon
    • Tallahassee CRC
    • Tomoka Work Camp

    Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com . Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'Safest in the county': Taylor County jail inmates share Hurricane Helene experience

    Related Search

    Taylor countyHurricane HeleneInmate evacuationTaylor county jailInmate experiencesPrison conditions

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Revisiting FSU football's recruitment of QBs Cam Ward, DJ Uiagalelei in transfer portal
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy