'Safest in the county': Taylor County jail inmates share Hurricane Helene experience

While thousands of people were told to evacuate from their Taylor County homes during Hurricane Helene, inmates at the county's state-run prison hunkered down and waited it out.

Taylor County was one of the few counties in the state, alongside Franklin and Wakulla, that issued a mandatory evacuation for all its residents — all, that is, but the incarcerated.

But inmates say they were fine weathering the storm from Taylor Correctional Institution — which is less than 10 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and near where Helene made landfall — and that it was well prepared.

"The structure we were housed in was probably one of the safest in the county," said Allan Burney, one of those inmates.

The USA TODAY Network – Florida randomly selected a handful of inmates currently held in Taylor Correctional Institution from the institution's list of inmates. Inmates corresponded through JPay, an electronic messaging system that services the prison system.

'Wouldn't have known a hurricane came'

Burney, 36, who has been sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder, said they were relocated to one of the prison's safer dorms the day before the storm. The dorm "overflowed" with people, so many had to sleep on the floor, he said.

By 11 p.m., the winds turned into "a deep howl." He said he waited for the wind and rain to die down while comforting his dog, Paddy, who he was assigned to train in the prison's dog training program.

"As the eye enveloped our compound, people were on the phone with their family or playing cards at the table like any other night," he said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hurricane Helene made landfall at 11:10 p.m. just east of the Aucilla River and about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, as previously reported . The maximum wind speed reached 140 mph, NHC said.

Taylor Correctional is roughly 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, yet it withstood the Category 4 hurricane's wrath at landfall.

"Besides the electricity being out for a few days, you wouldn't have known a hurricane came," Burney said.

The Florida Department of Corrections announced all inmates were safe and secure after the storm. Structures were intact, with minor damages, and operating as usual.

"Inmates are housed in hardened dorms built to withstand high winds," the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement. "This was done to ensure the highest level of safety and security for those under our care and custody."

Taylor's inmates OK with staying put

At least 17 counties across the state were under a mandatory evacuation and at least 8 counties were under a voluntary evacuation. The DOC relocated over 4,000 inmates from 24 different facilities that were in the anticipated path of the storm.

Prior to the storm, the DOC said in a statement that "evacuation determinations are made in the best interest of the public, staff and inmate safety." Other factors such as timing, traffic disruption, the risks of evacuating inmates and the conditions of facilities being evacuated, among others, are taken into consideration. Both Burney and Joshua Alvarez-Arroyo, another inmate housed at the Taylor Correctional Institution whose interview was translated from Spanish, said they were glad they weren't one of the facilities the DOC evacuated.

The two inmates said relocating is too much of a hassle, especially if their dorms were completely fine, aside from a few puddles where water seeped in through the doors.

Alvarez-Arroyo, 46, who has been sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, said staying put was also OK because the inmates were well informed about the storm leading up to its landfall.

"We watch the news every day," he said.

Burney said he kept up to date by also listening to the radio on his prison-issued tablet. When the skies cleared, it was time for the men to return to their original cells. "Everything was just how we left it," Burney said.

Then they started their day just like any other: Hopping in line for chow.

Which facilities did DOC evacuate?

According to the DOC's website, 4,630 inmates were relocated from these 24 facilities:

Baker Work Camp

Bradenton Bridge

Bridges of Jacksonville

Bridges of Lake City

Bridges of Santa Fe

Cross City Work Camp

Ft. Myers RP

Franklin Cl

Jacksonville Bridges

Lancaster Work Camp

Largo RP

Madison Work Camp

Panama City CRC

RMC Work Camp

Reality House 1

Reality House 2

Shisha House

St. Pete CRC

Suncoast CRC

TTH Bartow

TTH Dinsmore

TTH Tarpon

Tallahassee CRC

Tomoka Work Camp

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com . Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'Safest in the county': Taylor County jail inmates share Hurricane Helene experience