Fast-growing weed is a member of the sunflower family | Mystery Plant

[It grows] wilde in pastures, medowes, woods, and marishes neare the sea, and among pot-herbs. — John Gerarde, The Herball, or General historie of plants. 1636, London.

I have probably mentioned John Gerard before, but I can do it again. Gerard (1545-1612) was what we would call an “herbalist,” in addition to working at least for part of the time as a “surgeon.”

At this time, medicine was absolutely tied in with a knowledge of plants, for the obvious reason that variously efficacious drugs could (and still can) be derived from plants. Herbalists were those who attempted to catalog and record local plants, being especially interested in whichever ones of them were actually useful for something.

The compilations were called “herbals,”and Gerard’s is one of the best known — and most voluminous.

I’ve always been fascinated by the illustrated herbals: it’s good to know that the illustrations (largely woodcuts) and text involved within these various publications were, shall we say, a bit “borrowed” from each other. 16th Century Europe is not known particularly for its assiduous copyright laws.

Within this work, Gerard pauses to describe several species of plants called “Sow-thistles”, which are basically weeds, and which are widely scattered across most of Europe. Our Mystery Plant ("Spiny sow-thistle”, Sonchus asper ) is one of them.

It’s an annual, growing quickly, getting to be a couple of feet tall, branching toward the top. From the picture you have probably figured out that it’s a member of the sunflower family (Asteraceae), and sure enough, is within a genus rather closely related to plants which we generally call “lettuce.”

The leaves tend to be lobed and spiny, the spines prominent also on the lower surface. The stems themselves are smooth, sometimes chalky-looking. If you find one of these things, tear off a leaf and look at the wounded part: it will be exuding a bit of white, milky latex. (Which is characteristic of lettuce and its relatives, of course.)

When finished blooming, the heads will appear as white powder-puffs, as the ovary of each tiny flower will sport a snow-white pappus, making it easy to get away in the breeze. A lot like a dandelion might.

Gerard said that this plant likes to grown in “marishes.” That’s an old word for “marsh,” as we would say, and it must be related to the French word “marais”, which of course means “marsh.”

But maybe even more interesting is the statement about growing with “pot-herbs.” The term seems self-explanatory enough, suggesting tender plants that were prized for their foliage, to be boiled or otherwise cooked (in a pot), things like mustards, lettuce, and spinach.

Who knows what sorts of pot-herbs may have graced the dinner tables of Gerard and his fellows, but they as a group of plants were probably a reasonably important source of vitamin-rich greens. The fact that our Mystery Plant would grow among them, in a garden perhaps, indicates its weedy nature. Sure enough, it is common all over the USA as a weed, and not just in gardens.

John Nelson is a retired botanist from the herbarium at the University of South Carolina. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, call 803-777-8175 or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Fast-growing weed is a member of the sunflower family | Mystery Plant