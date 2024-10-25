Are these non-native species Naughty or nice?

What do Japanese magnolias, oranges, and English ivy have in common?

None of them are native to Florida. Japanese magnolias and English ivy are obvious, but oranges?

They came with the Spanish back in the 1500s – why wouldn’t they be considered “native” by now?

The Florida Native Plant Society defines the phrase Florida native plant as “those species occurring within the state boundaries prior to European contact, according to the best available scientific and historical documentation.

More specifically, it includes those species understood as indigenous, occurring in natural associations in habitats that existed prior to significant human impacts and alterations of the landscape.” This definition complements the official state definition, which limits native plants to those present before the 1500s.

There are many reasons that we want to grow something new or exotic: we’ve been unlucky trying to grow something; we want to try something we saw at a big-box store or a craft show; we were inspired by a neighbor's garden, or they provided a cutting; or we simply found something online that looks interesting.

Sometimes subdivisions base landscaping choices on curb appeal rather than environmental considerations.

What's the problem?

But what happens when non-native plants are chosen? My husband and I, for example, have camellias, a pineapple guava, Chinese fringe-flower ( Loropetalum chinense ), and a couple of gardenia bushes. None of these are native – so what's the problem?

The problem arises when the “wrong” kind of non-native plant is chosen. When we first moved into our home, I thought that English ivy (Hedera helix) would look great on our latticework.

I saw it practically everywhere I looked and figured that “somebody, somewhere” had decided that English ivy was OK to sell here. I planted some and loved how it looked, but my husband wasn’t a fan. So, I reluctantly removed it.

It wasn’t until I took the Master Gardener Volunteer Training that I discovered resources on invasive plants. Using the UF/IFAS assessment website, I learned that English ivy is considered a high invasion risk throughout the state.

Evaluating invasion risks

IFAS conducts assessments on non-native plants in Florida’s natural areas every 10 years after a plant is first assessed. But what about the rest of the country, and those (gasp!) Hallowed Halls of Ivy? The USDA’s National Invasive Species Information Center also lists English ivy as an invasive species.

I’ve heard people say that the common asparagus fern (Asparagus setaceus) is so delicate-looking (it is), the camphor tree (Cinnamomum camphora) has such a nice smell (it does), the yellow morning glory (Distimake tuberosus) drapes so well (it does), the bottlebrush tree (Melaleuca viminalis) has such an unusual flower (I agree), and the elephant ear (Xanthosoma sagittifolium) has very large leaves (absolutely!).

The UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-Native Plants has evaluated all of these species and determined their invasion risk. Some, like the common asparagus fern and elephant ear, require management to prevent them from becoming invasive in North and South Florida.

Others, such as elephant ear in Central Florida and the camphor tree, are already considered invasive. The yellow morning glory is categorized as highly invasive, while the bottlebrush tree poses a high invasion risk.

Beauty with a threat

Non-native plants that are identified as “invasive” may look beautiful, but they pose significant threats to Florida’s environment, affecting native habitats and reducing biodiversity.

They also cause economic damage through losses in agriculture and tourism, and the cost of controlling them is immense. Florida is especially susceptible to biological invasions due to its tropical/subtropical climate, peninsular shape, and the number of intentional and accidental species introductions.

Of course, what’s invasive in Florida might not be in other states. Many plants are sold online without any warnings about their invasive status here.

Resources to guide you

So, do I hold a grudge against non-native species? No! There are plenty of non-natives that aren’t invasive. If you’re unsure whether a plant could pose a problem, check the UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-Native Plants .

This resource includes pictures, common and scientific names, as well as assessment results and supporting documentation for each plant across different zones of Florida (north, central, south).Visiting a local nursery at different times of the year is another great option to see what’s available. There are several in the area with knowledgeable staff who can offer ideas.

Better yet, use a native Florida plant. The UF/IFAS Gardening Solutions website provides an information overload about plants and has a great two-part section called “Plant This Not That.” The Florida Native Plant Society website is also searchable by plant type and location.

Best yet, contact an Extension Agent or Master Gardener Volunteer! The UF/IFAS Extension Leon County Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, providing in-depth customer service. Please email us at leonmg@ifas.ufl.edu, call us at 850-606-5202, or visit us at 615 Paul Russell Road.

Camille Stein is a Master Gardener Volunteer with UF/IFAS Extension Leon County, an Equal Opportunity Institution. For gardening questions, email the extension office at AskAMasterGardener@ifas.ufl.edu .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Are these non-native species Naughty or nice?