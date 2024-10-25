Nay'Ron Jenkins waited turn to start for FAMU football. Now, he's the Rattlers' surest tackler

Nay’Ron Jenkins embodies who a Florida A&M football player should be.

The junior linebacker is an honor roll student at the top public Historically Black College and University and is active in the community.

And on the field, Jenkins has ascended as one of the Rattlers ’ defensive constants, leading the team with 42 tackles and two sacks.

“He’s a guy you’re happy he’s in the program. Because it’s not just the football field where he does a great job, he also does a great job off the field,” said FAMU head coach James Colzie III .

Before the 2024 season, Jenkins was a reserve player for the Rattlers, primarily appearing in special teams packages. He played in 13 games between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Now, Jenkins has cracked the Rattlers’ defensive starting lineup, a set that only runs two linebackers at a time.

The Alachua native has maximized his opportunity of getting meaningful snaps.

“I can only give glory to God for that,” Jenkins said.

“I appreciate my coaches who prepared me for these moments. And I thank my defensive line because without them holding their gaps, I’m taking on double teams. I didn’t do this by myself. People in place do their job so that I can get the job done. I appreciate that, so I got to give them a shoutout for that.”

After losing a wave of starters of its 2023 Black College Football National Championship team, FAMU attracted many NCAA Transfer Portal linebacker entrants to assist with its hopes to retain the title.

However, the Rattlers’ answer to their linebacker question was on campus the entire time.

“He’s been paying his dues over the past two years. Now, he’s got the job, and he’s not giving it back,” Colzie said. “You saw some of the guys we brought in that play the linebacker position, but Nay’Ron stayed steady.”

How Nay'Ron Jenkins landed at FAMU football

As National Signing Day 2022 approached, Jenkins had no offers as a senior preparing to graduate from Buchholz High School.

He figured he’d be a traditional college student.

That was until former FAMU defensive coordinator Ryan Smith contacted Jenkins and offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Rattlers a week before signing day. Smith is now the defensive coordinator at Murray State.

“I prayed and talked to my parents about it and said maybe this might be for me,” Jenkins said. “What drove me to FAMU was that this was my only opportunity. I felt like I owed these coaches and the university because they gave me a shot.”

Jenkins took Smith up on his offer and got to work.

He fell in love with special teams, performed well, and parlayed that into becoming a starter and scholarship player this season.

“I decided to come on over, worked hard, and made it my business to try to make sure that I showed that I could play with the best of them,” Jenkins said. “I made sure I got to special teams and worked my way up from there.”

FAMU football linebacker Nay'Ron Jenkins takes backseat before becoming starter

Jenkins had to patiently wait his turn to play.

So, he soaked in as much information from past FAMU linebackers Johnny Chaney Jr., Nadarius Fagan, and the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Major.

Chaney transferred to Colorado this season, and Fagan and Major have since graduated.

“I loved that I got to be around those guys. They taught me everything that I know,” Jenkins said.

“Major, Chaney, and Fagan walked me through those steps. Those guys were great players here, and I’m glad they instilled in me so that I can one day be as great as they are. I will keep chasing and trying to fill those shoes for them.”

Milton Patterson , who formerly only oversaw FAMU’s defensive line, watched from afar as Jenkins went through the developmental process.

Now, the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Patterson says Jenkins is enjoying the fruits of embracing his role before earning his keep as FAMU’s starting linebacker.

“You talk about what a program is supposed to be. A guy that comes in and sits behind guys and learns the system inside and out,” Patterson said.

“Credit to Nay’Ron; he’s taking the classroom to the grass every single day. His football Gods are rewarding his hard work. He’s done everything he’s needed to do. He’s always around the ball and tackles the ball.

“You can’t put a price on that. He’s made plays and showed up every single Saturday.”

FAMU football linebacker Nay'Ron Jenkins: A coach on the field

Jenkins has become an encyclopedia for the Rattlers’ defense.

Patterson has nicknamed Jenkins 'Coach' due to his knowledge and situational awareness.

“He’s an extension of myself. When I can’t be on the field to make the small, subtle adjustments, Nay’Ron gets us in the correct positions,” Patterson said.

“The attention to detail that sometimes, even as a coach, you overlook or forget. He is just a student of the game and then puts himself and his teammates in a position to make plays, which has truly been a thing that separates him from some of his counterparts."

Making a play came alive for Jenkins in FAMU’s 28-13 Week 6 win at Alabama State .

On a botched Alabama State handoff, Jenkins scooped and scored the football for 20 yards to ice the game.

Jenkins claims he had a bum knee in that game. But one couldn’t tell as he sped to the endzone and was rewarded FAMU’s touchdown chain for the score.

“I hurt my knee earlier in the game. So, I was hurting so bad,” Jenkins said, laughing. “Everybody was trying to celebrate with me, but I was just trying to get to the sideline. If it had been 10 more yards, I don’t think I would’ve made it.”

FAMU football linebacker Nay'Ron Jenkins has his hands in other endeavors

Jenkins will graduate from FAMU’s School of Journalism and Graphic Communication in Fall 2025.

After graduation, Jenkins plans to obtain a Masters degree in Sport Management. He wants to coach or work as a sports conference commissioner someday.

“I have a passion for sports in general. If it’s a sport on TV ― I’m watching ― I’m learning to play golf and cricket,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is already working on his coaching prowess.

On a Fellowship of Christian Athletes mission trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina , Jenkins taught children about American Football. His Argentinian students recently told Jenkins they won a football championship.

Jenkins also coached the flag football team of Tallahassee’s Sable Palms Elementary School this spring.

“It was cool to bridge that gap and help them out,” Jenkins said. “I love being around people and teaching them different things I feel I’m pretty good or well-versed at so they can improve themselves and their game.”

Nay'Ron Jenkins, FAMU football set to host SWAC rivals Southern this Saturday

FAMU football hosts SWAC rivals Southern this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Fans can watch the Week 9 game on ESPN Plus or listen to the Rattlers mobile application’s audio broadcast.

The Rattlers (3-3, 1-1 in SWAC) and Jaguars’ (4-3, 3-0 in SWAC) yearly matchup is always heavily attended, regardless if it’s in Tallahassee or Baton Rouge.

“Southern is always homecoming, part one. The alums always come back. So, that’s always a great atmosphere,” Jenkins said. “We’re looking forward to the game.”

FAMU is coming off a 35-21 loss at Jackson State , possibly derailing its SWAC title hopes. FAMU is No. 3 in the SWAC East standings behind No. 1 Jackson State and No. 2 Alabama State.

So, Saturday is a needed home game and a must-win contest for the Rattlers.

By gameday, it’ll be 56 days since the Rattlers last played at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The Rattlers, who hosted and beat South Carolina State 22-18 in their lone home game this season, has the Football Championship Subdivision’s second-longest home winning streak of 21 behind South Dakota State’s 24.

“It’s great that we’re coming back home,” Jenkins said. “We’re down after Saturday’s loss. But we can’t sit there and hang our heads. We still have some playing to do, games left, and finish the season strong because we’re planning on Jackson State or Alabama State slipping up.

“Let’s keep chopping wood and keep playing our brand of football. We’re going to keep grinding.”

Florida A&M vs. Southern ― Week 9, SWAC

When : Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where : Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

Broadcast : ESPN Plus, Rattlers mobile app

Tickets : Purchase Here

