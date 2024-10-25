Opinion: Why the Florida Chamber urges a no vote on Amendment 3

As president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, I’m urging Floridians to help secure Florida’s future by voting no on Amendment 3. This pro-drug amendment is bad for our kids, bad for our communities, bad for our local businesses, and ultimately bad for Florida. Let me explain what proponents are not telling you.

Florida has long been a state where local businesses and families thrive. Florida should zealously guard that balance and take note of other states’ buyers’ remorse after falling for the false promises of legalization proponents, which were left with a host of unintended consequences that harmed local businesses, raised costs, and increased public safety risks.

Unlike other policies that can be adjusted over time, this proposed amendment would effectively embed permanent provisions in our state constitution. Just like pregnant pigs had no place in our state constitution decades ago, legalizing drugs should not be rammed into the constitution for the profit of a few.

Among the most troubling aspects of Amendment 3 is the strain it would place on businesses. This proposal provides no meaningful restrictions on when, where, or how marijuana can be used. That means effectively unrestricted marijuana use – anytime, anywhere, and by any method. This will have a detrimental impact on businesses, workplace environments, safety, and customer experience.

As a result, employers will face greater uncertainty about enforcing drug-free workplaces. Increased marijuana use, particularly during work hours, is likely to lead to more accidents, especially in industries reliant on heavy machinery or transportation.

This raises serious concerns for both small businesses and larger companies, as workers' compensation and liability insurance premiums will likely rise, increasing operational costs. Businesses that depend on family-friendly environments—such as restaurants, retail stores, and entertainment venues—may lose customers who are turned off by public marijuana use, including its pervasive smell.

It’s no coincidence that states like California and Colorado are warning Florida not to follow their path. Promises of financial windfalls from legalization have not materialized, while marijuana-related crimes, accidents, public health concerns, and resulting costs to residents and businesses alike, continues to rise. While proponents claim that marijuana legalization will reduce crime, the reality in other states has been quite different. Legalization has often led to increased illegal black-market activities, and in many cases, these operations have been more dangerous than before.

They also claim that this is an issue of “freedom” but what they don’t tell you is that no Floridian will be allowed to grow their own marijuana. You would have to buy from them, and only them, so you can imagine what that will do to prices. They also don’t mention that they snuck liability protections for themselves into the amendment, so if their product is defective, you have no legal recourse. Pretty good deal…for them.

There’s also the issue of impaired driving. States that have legalized marijuana have seen a spike in accidents caused by drivers under the influence, putting families and communities at risk and increasing auto insurance costs. Children, too, are more likely to be exposed to marijuana through public use, second-hand smoke, and products designed to appeal to younger audiences. These factors erode the very quality of life that makes Florida special—a state where families come to build their futures.

I urge everyone to stand with the Florida Chamber of Commerce in securing Florida’s future and vote no on Amendment 3. To learn more about what this proposal really means to our local businesses, communities, and families, visit www.FLBizAgainstA3.com .

Mark Wilson is president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

