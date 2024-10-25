Opinion: Forestry in Florida represents more than trees

Fall is here, bringing cooler air, football, and the celebration of Florida Forests Week. This annual event highlights the important role forests play in Florida’s economy and environment.

Roughly 124,000 Floridians depend on forestry for their livelihood. It contributes over $25 billion to Florida’s economy annually. Many of the rural communities in North Florida depend on forestry as their primary economic driver.

As Florida grows, driven by its business-friendly climate and natural beauty, in parts of Florida we have witnessed the conversion of forestland to other uses. However, the value of forests is becoming clearer. The pandemic reminded us that everyday items, like toilet paper, are made from trees. In fact, more than 5,000 products contain materials from Florida forests.

Forests also have environmental benefits. They filter our drinking water and recharge the Floridan Aquifer. Forests absorb carbon dioxide, helping to offset emissions from daily activities. The northern part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a critical greenspace for wildlife, is largely made up of forestland, offering essential habitats for the state's unique flora and fauna as well as serving as travel corridors.

Florida has an opportunity to do it right. To grow while remaining balanced. To offer a high standard of living while conserving our natural resources. The forestry community has always been committed to "smart growth"—balancing economic growth with sustainability. We will continue to sustainably produce safe and abundant fiber and wood products and continue to explore and develop environmental services that contribute to the health and well-being of all Floridians.

The Florida Forestry Association is committed to engaging the next generation. Through the Forestry in the Classroom initiative, we educate young people about the importance of forests. During Florida Forests Week, we will visit schools across the state to share the forestry story.

Above all, we want you to know that we are here to stay. We are here to help shape the future of Florida. We are engaged because we know we have so much to offer to our great state.

As a consulting forester, I have the privilege of working with landowners of all backgrounds across Florida. Almost every one of them will tell you that their number one objective is to be a good steward of the land. Sure, they want to enhance the value of their asset and create return on investment, but the opportunity to own forestland comes with great responsibility that is of equal importance and reverence. We are proud of our history and excited about the future.

If you're curious, take a moment to learn more about the value of forests in Florida at FLForestry.org .

And remember, when you pick up your cell phone to Google forestry, the screen on your phone comes from trees.

John Dooner is a Senior Forester with Southern Forestry Consultants, Inc. His team manages over 1 million acres in North Florida, South Georgia, and South Alabama.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: Forestry in Florida represents more than trees