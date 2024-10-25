Meet Mavis: A Russian Blue streak of energy and chaos | Mark Hinson

In August, my wife Amy and I got a Russian Blue kitten. We named her Mavis, in honor of the marvelous singer Mavis Staples (“I’ll Take You There”). It has been close to 15 years since we have had a kitten in the house.

What in the pluperfect hell were we thinking?

As I write this, quick, duck, Mavis is bouncing off the walls. She is determined to sniff or put her nose on everything we own. Good Godzilla, she just zoomed through the room.

No glass of water is safe around her. The fireplace must be crawled in, plundered and rearranged. Does she think our feet have eyes because she is always wrapped around our legs. Why does she want to crawl in the automatic dishwasher?

Is that leaping move a new version of kitty parkour? Lie low, she’s back for more. The first time she jumped on the keys of my laptop, it took a day to get the cursor back after she did whatever she did. I am surprised meteorologists don’t track her path of destruction.

Mavis is a lot like that ghost kid in “The Ring” movies. She never sleeps.

Filling a vacuum

The kitten entered our world because our two older Russian Blues had to be euthanized this year. Shuggie Pop, 14, the youngest and most vocal, was the first to go in April thanks to a cancerous tumor in his stomach. Pinko, nearly 20, grew old, deaf and skinny. We put him down in June. Overnight, the house got quiet and felt empty. I slipped into a deep funk, which is thankfully rare for me.

The Russian Blues had also ruined us for other breeds. I joked that Shuggie Pop and Pinko wore wrist watches because they loved sticking to a timed schedule. They wanted breakfast at the same time every day, napped in the same sunbeam in the mornings and herded us to bed at the same time every night.

God forbid if you did something once because it became ingrained with the Russian Blues. It took years to break Pinko of his daily “walkies” on a harness (stop snickering, I hear you snickering) after the fleas rode in the house on Pinko’s fur.

I once had a lot of wine at dinner and fed Shuggie Pop steak from the table. Boy, did I unintentionally create a crumb-bum monster. With Blues, do something once and that is all it takes.

We are trying not to make the same mistakes when it comes to Mavis. Emphasis on the trying part.

Welcome to girl world

Amy and I have been married for 29 years and Mavis is the first female cat we have owned. (Or should it be vice versa?) The males were fun but work, let’s face it. Wombat, a white Manx, had more mental problems than Norman Bates and secretly wrote haikus in Latin, I’m almost certain.

We inherited two Himalayan headcases named Clouseau and Kato. The two fuzzballs got their names because they fought all the time. They oscillated between behaving like stuck-up supermodels and hardened murders.

Kato, the prettiest of the two, liked to leave headless, slightly chewed, dead voles where I would be sure to step on each slobbery carcass. When Kato made a jailbreak from the house one day and disappeared, Amy got Pinko.

A week later, of course, Kato was discovered living in the bushes of a neighbor’s house one block away. Kato hated Pinko, who only longed to be liked when he wasn’t sneaking off to poo in the corner. Shuggie Pop, the runt of the litter, joined us five years later and proceeded to fuss and meow how everything we were doing was wrong.

Now Mavis is going to take a turn and strut into the spotlight.

The dinky new tsarina arrived as my wife and our friends showered her with toys of all kinds: rubber balls, feather woobies that imitated low-flying birds, stuffed mouses, cat beds, plastic balls with bells, etc. Yes, she is spoiled.

The best present arrived from a grad student named Tiffany Palumbo who is fond of sewing and making crafts by hand.

It features a small bird stuffed with cat nip attached a cloth banner that contains a stitching of the opening musical notes of “The Internationale” anthem, which was a big hit with Marxists in Russia back in the revolution days.

Hey, I know Vladimir Putin is a possum-faced, land-grabbing, war-starting (expletive), but we can’t deny Mavis her Russian roots. She may have been born in Wetumpka, Alabama, (I think you have to say yeehaw after Wetumpka) but the breed started in the Archangel Isles of Northern Russia. There is a reason Pinko’s name was Pinko.

Coming out of her shell

Mavis acted shy and timid when we first brought her home. That lasted, oh, about 10 hours. I came home from an early-morning breakfast run to find Mavis curled up and acting cute on top of a reclining Amy. In no time, Mavis claimed everything in the house as her own.

She jumped inside a Native American clay pot on the coffee table. The pot has since been relocated on top of a very tall bookcase. Her latest habit is crawling on top of my head at 3 a.m., which is always a jolting way to wake up. Thanks to the wet food Amy gives her, Mavis can clear a room with a silent blast of flatulence. How can something so small be so dangerous? It is a good thing she’s adorable.

At this hour, in the next room, Amy is chopping up vegetables for a stew and Mavis is offering help. I can tell because Amy keeps yelling, “No, Mavis. Stop, Mavis. I thought I told you to quit sniffing everything.

What are you doing back on the kitchen counter? Mavis, that is not a toy to bat around. Mavis!”

Again, what in the pluperfect hell were we thinking?

Mark Hinson is a former senior writer at The Tallahassee Democrat. He can be reached at mark.hinson59@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Meet Mavis: A Russian Blue streak of energy and chaos | Mark Hinson