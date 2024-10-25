Open in App
    Professional Bull Riders Whisky Tour will kick into Tallahassee for first time

    By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OU27B_0wLR3Y6x00

    For the first time in tour history, the PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into Tallahassee, at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on March 14 and March 15.

    Tickets for the two-day event go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit tuckerciviccenter.com .

    For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will duel with some of the toughest bovine competitors bred to buck in a must-see showdown that is only coming to town once in 2025.

    The Tallahassee Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop is the 22nd event of the season. In 2024, the Velocity Tour hosted more than 356,000 fans, setting 16 event attendance records, while selling out 20 event days.

    Forty bull riders will get on one bull in Round 1. Round 2 on Saturday evening will feature the Top 36 riders from Round 1; the riders’ individual two-round scores will then be totaled, with the Top 10 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

    In addition to competing for the event title, riders will earn Velocity Global points to vie for the 2025 PBR Velocity Tour Championship and an automatic bid to the 2025 PBR World Finals.

    The PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour began in 2014 as the premier expansion tour for the PBR. The Velocity Tour, the sport’s fastest-growing tour, brings the excitement and top levels of cowboy and bovine talent that fans have come to expect from the sport to cities across the United States.

    Professional Bull Riders Whisky Tour will kick into Tallahassee for first time

