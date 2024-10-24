Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Dog days of summer arrive at Trousdell Aquatics Center

    By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    As the summer swimming season comes to an end, the Trousdell Aquatics Center is welcoming your furry friends to take a dip. The 18th annual Puppies in the Pool event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the activity pool only.

    Dogs will be divided into two groups and allotted certain swim times. Times are the same both days.• Dogs over 40 pounds: 10-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-2 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m.• Dogs under 40 pounds: 4-5 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbVEz_0wJv4CuU00

    Entry fees are $4.75 per person and $4.75 per dog. Space is limited; pre-registration is encouraged. There are two ways to register: in person or online. In-person registration is available at the Trousdell Aquatics Center, located at 298 John Knox Road, when the pool is open (Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday from 3-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Online registration is available via Talgov.com/Parks .

    All dogs 6 months or older are welcome to attend and show off their best doggie paddles. All dog owners must bring current health information for each animal, as dogs without these materials will not be permitted in the pool.

    Vaccinations must be current for rabies, Bordetella and one of the following: DAPP, DA2PP or DHPP. Dogs must also have had a negative fecal test within the past year and be spayed or neutered.

    This is the dog's time to swim, thus no humans will be allowed into the activity pool with their canine friend(s) due to regulations set by the Florida Department of Health in Leon County. Dogs must be on leash when not in the activity pool and always be supervised.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlo0f_0wJv4CuU00

    If you'd like to get your dog cleaned up before the car ride home, stop by the dog wash station on your way out! For your convenience, Pets Ad Litem (PAL) will have this set up just outside the pool and will be accepting donations. PAL is an alliance of advocates and professionals providing a legal voice for animals.

    For more information about Puppies in the Pool, please contact the Trousdell Aquatics Center at 850-891-4901.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Dog days of summer arrive at Trousdell Aquatics Center

    Related Search

    Leon CountyDog swimming eventsFlorida Department of healthJohn Knox roadPuppyDog

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Florida hurricane forecast: With odds low for another strike, your questions answered
    Tallahassee Democrat22 hours ago
    Homeless man sentenced to life for brutal 2021 stabbing of FSU grad, dumping body
    Tallahassee Democrat18 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Boo! From Macy's to monsters, Spirit Halloween brings costumes and more
    Tallahassee Democrat2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy