Dog days of summer arrive at Trousdell Aquatics Center

As the summer swimming season comes to an end, the Trousdell Aquatics Center is welcoming your furry friends to take a dip. The 18th annual Puppies in the Pool event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the activity pool only.

Dogs will be divided into two groups and allotted certain swim times. Times are the same both days.• Dogs over 40 pounds: 10-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-2 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m.• Dogs under 40 pounds: 4-5 p.m.

Entry fees are $4.75 per person and $4.75 per dog. Space is limited; pre-registration is encouraged. There are two ways to register: in person or online. In-person registration is available at the Trousdell Aquatics Center, located at 298 John Knox Road, when the pool is open (Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday from 3-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Online registration is available via Talgov.com/Parks .

All dogs 6 months or older are welcome to attend and show off their best doggie paddles. All dog owners must bring current health information for each animal, as dogs without these materials will not be permitted in the pool.

Vaccinations must be current for rabies, Bordetella and one of the following: DAPP, DA2PP or DHPP. Dogs must also have had a negative fecal test within the past year and be spayed or neutered.

This is the dog's time to swim, thus no humans will be allowed into the activity pool with their canine friend(s) due to regulations set by the Florida Department of Health in Leon County. Dogs must be on leash when not in the activity pool and always be supervised.

If you'd like to get your dog cleaned up before the car ride home, stop by the dog wash station on your way out! For your convenience, Pets Ad Litem (PAL) will have this set up just outside the pool and will be accepting donations. PAL is an alliance of advocates and professionals providing a legal voice for animals.

For more information about Puppies in the Pool, please contact the Trousdell Aquatics Center at 850-891-4901.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Dog days of summer arrive at Trousdell Aquatics Center