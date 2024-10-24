Looking for fun events? Top 5 things to do around Tallahassee

The season of festivals continues this week with Greek food and monarch butterflies along with spooky live music and much more.

Take cover as Seminoles face the Hurricanes in Miami at 7 p.m. Saturday. FAMU takes on the Southern Jaguars in Bragg at 7 p.m.

Here's a roundup of entertaining events planned around Tallahassee, culled from emails, the Council on Culture & Arts online listings and elsewhere.

1. Catch the treats at Halloween Symphony Spooktacular

6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Adderley Amphitheater, Cascades Park

The Spooktacular is back for year 9! Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra's free event at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park features trick-or-treating, costumes, games, food, and a ghoulishly good concert! Trick-or-treating starts at 6 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Alexander Jimenez is the guest conductor.

2. Dig into baklava at Greek Food Festival

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, 1645 Phillips Road

Indulge in delicious Greek meals at the Athenian Diner, sample gyros and souvlaki and baklava and other Greek pastries. Wash it down with Greek wine, beer, or a glass of ouzo.

The Greek Food Festival is offering a "Pastitsio" dinner ($15). A ground beef and pasta casserole topped with béchamel sauce, served with green beans. and a roll. The "Moussaka" dinner is made with layers of ground beef and sliced eggplant, seasoned and topped with béchamel sauce. Stick around for the music and dancing with performances by Greek dancers and a traditional Greek band. Join in dance traditions – from the Kalamatianos to the Zorba.

A word to the wise: Parking and traffic can get busy so proceed with caution. For details, visit tallahasseegreekfoodfest.blog

3. Flutter by for Monarch Butterfly Festival

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge , 1255 Lighthouse Road, St. Marks

This annual festival offers a unique opportunity to watch migrating monarch butterflies pass through the Refuge on their journey to Mexico. St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is hosting the Monarch Butterfly Festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Visitors will have the chance to help plant a native pollinator garden, witness the delicate process of tagging monarch butterflies, and participate in family friendly activities.

4. Make a move with Opening Nights: Urban Bush Women

Urban Bush Women, 40th Anniversary: This is Risk, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Nancy Smith Fichter Dance Theatre. $50.

Urban Bush Women burst onto the dance scene in 1984, with bold, demanding and exciting works that brought under-told stories to life through the art and vision of its award-winning founder, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. Celebrating 40 years, the company weaves contemporary dance, music, and text with the history, culture, and spiritual traditions of the African Diaspora. The Opening Nights performance features a new work by Co-Artistic Directors Chanon Judson and Mame Diarra Speis, and iconic works by Founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. Visit openingnights.fsu.edu.

5. Listen in to The Artist Series: A dynamic duo

4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Opperman Hall, FSU Campus

The internationally acclaimed duo of Amadi Azikiwe (violin and viola) and Read Gainsford (piano) perform as part of the Artist Series' 30th Anniversary 2024-25 Concert Season in Opperman Hall on the FSU Campus at 4 p.m. Sunday. And one of the duo, New Zealand native Read Gainsford, is now on the piano faculty at Florida State University. Native New Yorker, Amadi Azikiwe, with whom Gainsford performs, is music director of the Harlem Symphony Orchestra. The concert includes works by German composer Johannes Brahms, Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, and African American female composers Irene Britton Smith and Nkeiru Okoye. Tickets are $25. Senior tickets are $23. Student tickets for ages 13 and above are $5. Visit theartistseries.org.

Bonus event: Zoobilee

7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Tallahassee Museum, 3945 Museum Road,

Scary or full of delight, Zoobilee is Tallahassee Museum's annual "fun" raiser. Featuring live music from Tobacco Rd Band, delicious eats from top-rated local restaurants, and an open bar. Proceeds from Zoobilee support the Museum’s education, preservation, and conservation services to our community. Costumes are encouraged. This year’s theme is “Witches & Warlocks.” Tickets are $50 in advance until 5 p.m. day of event, $55 at the door. $45 group rate tickets (10 tickets for $450) are available in advance until 5 p.m. day of event. Visit tallahasseemuseum.org.

Bonus event: Star Wars with Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 & 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Tucker Civic Center

"Star Wars: A New Hope" concert features a screening of the complete film with composer John Williams’ iconic Oscar-winning score performed live to the film at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Tucker Civic Center. TSO Films in Concert are thrilling in every way, from the fans dressed in costume, to reliving the full movie on a cinema sized screen, to hearing the amazing music performed live and reverberating through the hall. Tickets, $40. Visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

Bonus event: Owl-O-Ween at Goodwood

3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Goodwood Museum & Gardens, 1600 Miccosukee Road

WFSU Public Media and Goodwood Museum & Gardens are partnering to present Owl-O-Ween: A Family Fun Day at Goodwood from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. March in the costume parade. Get creative with arts and crafts. and settle in for a PBS Kids movie screening. The event is free and open to families.

Bonus event: Weekend fun, plus Halloween at Blue Tavern

Usually a late-night guy, Pat Puckett comes out to play early for happy hour at Blue Tavern, 1206 N. Monroe St., at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Don't expect a bunch of happy songs, however. Lee C. Payton fires up his annual birthday celebration at 8 p.m. Expect a fun-time mix of covers and originals with Lee C. Payton - guitar & vocals, Mike Stone - drums, Jeremy Sullivan - lead guitar, and Tim Hendrix - bass & vocals. $10 cover. 4th Saturday Old Time Jam cranks up at 4 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by Peak Drive, the new name for Brett Eugene's rock band.

Dig up your costume it's a Halloween Party all night long on Thursday, Oct. 31. Events start with a "happy hour" playlist of all your favorite creepy-crawly soundtracks, then at 7 "Young Frankenstein," rolls with a reprise of last year's smash hit with subtitles and live chamber orchestra. Prizes will be given for best costumes. Live music provided by Larry McCraw, Jenn Taylor, Dave Murphy, Andrew Falls and others.

OTHER EVENTS

7th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl: Barrel Proof Lounge, 3441 Bannerman Road, 4 p.m.-11:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. $10.

Blue Tavern: Country blues from Corey Hall, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, followed at 8 p.m. by Bluesday Tuesday with Belmont & Jones. $5 cover. David Pucik plays 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, followed at 8 p.m. by Open Mic Night.

House of Music : Karaoke Night with special guest Michael House, 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 2011 S. Monroe St. Halloween Night Karaoke Costume Contest, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Great Oaks Pub at Southwood: The “Eleven-O-Five Band,” a four piece group including Madison Nicole on vocals, Alan Hernandez guitar, Dale Smith bass and Toby V. on drums, plays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. They will be playing classic and contemporary tunes from the 90’s to present. No cover, full bar and restaurant. Call 850-942-4653 for reservations.

Leon High School's Haunted House: Leon High School’s Student Government Association opens its Haunted House from 6-10:30 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Leon High School and features different scary rooms, student scare actors, and more thrilling activities. The tickets can be found on GoFan and on the Leon SGA Instagram account.

Octronica: At the doorstep of Halloween, Octronica encourages all to celebrate electronic music with costumes, lights, music, and mystery, from 8-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Real Cool Time Records, 1707 N Monroe St.

The Sound Bar: Latin Night, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, The Sound Bar, 1105 W. Tharpe St. Musical Benefit for Faust: Your favorite ratty bands Rodentia Preharmonium and the Bog Lilies at the Sound Bar for a music-filled party with the Faustkateers from 6-10 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds benefit the Mickee Faust Club.

Tucker Center 4th Annual Drive-Thru Trunk Or Treat : 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St., presented by Publix.

