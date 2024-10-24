Tallahassee growers compete to be 'Rose Queen for Halloween'

The Tallahassee Area Rose Society presents “Rose Queen for Halloween” at their 38th annual rose show on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27.

The show is free to attend and will be held at the Doyle Conner Building at 3125 Conner Boulevard. It is open to the public from 2-5 p.m. each day. You will see many varieties of roses, all types of rose arrangements, and photographs of roses.

Roses will be shown by exhibitors throughout the southeast and if you have roses, you are encouraged to bring them in to enter the competition.

Even if you have never shown your roses before, there is a novice class for just that purpose. Rose Society members will be available to help you get your display together. If you have a rose that you need to identify, bring it and a Society member will be there to help you. Entries will be received from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday.

The show will feature many types of displays including the most recognizable rose – the long-stemmed hybrid tea. There are also classes for putting roses in picture frames and the traditional English Box. (Years ago, people in England took their roses to flower shows in a special box which held six blooms and no foliage because it was convenient to carry on a train.) That tradition is still used in American Rose Society Shows today.

Other displays will be sprays of rose blooms of many sizes including the small blooms of Miniature or Miniflora roses. There will be roses floating on water in brandy snifters, a section of rose arrangements (traditional, modern, and East Asian manner) and finally, “painter’s palettes” where the idea is to display lighter colored blooms to darker colored ones in manner that resembles a painter’s palette.

American Rose Society judges will choose the queen of the show as well as the many other winners. There will be members of the society who will answer your questions on rose culture. This year, there will be a silent auction held in the afternoons on both days, so you do not want to miss out on that!

Many types of roses make wonderful landscape plants and can be easy to grow. There are a few basic rules that will guarantee your success. First prepare your bed by amending your soil so that it will drain well. Secondly, purchase quality plants preferable on Fortuniana root stock. Thirdly, select an area for your rose bed that receives at least six hours of sun daily. And lastly, water frequently and apply fertilizer on a regular basis.

The Tallahassee Area Rose Society would love to have you come to meetings which are held on the first Thursday of the month and you are invited to come to learn more about roses, “both old and new” from experienced rosarians.

For the month of November, the meeting will be held at the Eastside Leon County Library, 1583 Pedrick Road, and the December meeting is always a party. For more information about the November meeting, contact President Janet Newburgh at 240-281-4352 or email her at JanNewburgh@gmail.com. For the December holiday party, contact Marion Nimis at 850-894-1133 or email her at Marion@statistix.com.

If you go

What: Tallahassee Area Rose Society presents “Rose Queen for Halloween”

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27

Where: Doyle Conner Building, 3125 Conner Boulevard

Details: Visit tallahasseearearosesociety.org

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee growers compete to be 'Rose Queen for Halloween'