City commissioners propose land swap or purchase to calm Circle K clamor at Canopy

City commissioners are weighing their options to prevent a Circle K gas station from rising next to homes in the Canopy at Welaunee development after the company expressed no interest in stopping its construction plans.

In an unusual twist, following concerns from a parade of residents, commissioners directed the city manager and city attorney to pursue a land swap or land purchase for the proposed site or – as a last resort – eminent domain, when government takes over private property for public use.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey reiterated at a recent meeting that the commission didn't have a say in the site plan review process or a mechanism to block it since the gas station was a permissible use for the site.

However, he wasn't confident the company could obtain an environmental permit and added, "how in the world (are they) going to pass an environmental permit to build a gas station within 50 feet of a house? They're not gonna be able to do that. That's my own personal opinion."

The issue came to a head last week when nearly two dozen residents spoke out against the gas station proposed for the development's town center — a use many said they weren't aware of and, if they had, it would have led them to forgo purchasing a home within the Canopy neighborhood.

"How was this allowed?" exclaimed Christie Perkins, a Canopy resident and a local Realtor of 20 years, who squarely blamed the city for a land development code that permits gas stations in close proximity to homes . " They messed up in a big way; right this wrong and fix it."

Canopy residents railed against the idea of seeing the proposed eight double-sided gas pump station in their northeast neighborhood, many of whom said the 24/7-opearting gas station would be 60 feet from their homes and expressed fear of environmental impacts. The 2-acre site would include entrances on Welaunee Boulevard and Dempsey Mayo Road.

The residents have packed earlier meetings as well, which prompted Dailey to tap commissioner Curtis Richardson as a point person on the issue for the city.

Before residents appealed to the City Commission at an Aug. 21 meeting, neighbors met with Richardson, city staff and the Ghazvini family, whose company, Premier Fine Homes, owns the land where the Circle K is set to be built. The meetings didn't bring about any resolution, but Richardson said it provided residents with legal or state regulatory avenues to explore.

After the commission meeting, Richardson fired off a letter to a representative of Circle K's corporate office requesting a meeting with him and neighbors to find the "best path forward." Circle K declined the invitation.

Unanimous support for city to step in

After residents again packed the Oct. 16 meeting, commissioners took a different route.

Dailey received unanimous support of his motion for the city to step in with a land swap, purchase or eminent domain. If successful, Dailey proposed the land could be used for a passive park, trail or stormwater facility.

During the meeting, city officials said Circle K bought the land for $1.8 million.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said he supported steps to acquire the property but said "we have to put an end to the bait-and-switch" when it comes to applications for "planned unit developments," also known as PUDs.

"When these developments come forward and say they'll build a neighborhood with a town center and then want to do a PUD amendment a couple years later to add a gas station, and they know where it's going years before the neighborhoods," Matlow said.

"We need to get ahead of that in future developments, particularly gas stations or any of these super environmentally destructive facilities."

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox supported the measure but also said she preferred a land swap over buying the land.

"I don't want to send a message that we got a lot of money, that we just go out and buy some land," she said. "I think we need to look at a land swap as a first option. And if that doesn't work, then work our way down ...."

Developer says NDA prevented him from disclosing gas station to residents

Premier developer Jason Ghazvini spoke to residents about the gas station and his experience working with Circle K after it was brought up by residents at a Canopy Homeowners Association meeting the day after the city commission meeting.

Many residents expressed their frustrations of not being made aware of the gas station before purchasing their homes, but Ghazvini said developers weren't trying to deceive residents.

He explained he had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Circle K and that "gas stations don't do NDAs because they don't want you as homeowners to know, they do an NDA because they don't want their competition to find out where they're going."

He added that he was aware of the vote made at the commission meeting but did not share any details of what role Premier Fine Homes might play in any possible transaction.

The gas station issue has become a flashpoint in the tight election for City Hall control , pitting incumbent Curtis Richardson against challenger and former Mayor Dot Inman-Johnson.

Richardson's campaign has received thousands in donations from the Ghazvini family and landowners, lawyers and developers associated with the Welaunee development. Inman-Johnson's campaign has drawn tens of thousands of dollars from California and out-of-state green energy groups that have passed through Commissioner Jeremy Matlow's One Tallahassee political committee .

(This story was updated with additional context.)

Ariana Otero contributed to this story. Contact Economic Development Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com and follow @TaMarynWaters on X.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: City commissioners propose land swap or purchase to calm Circle K clamor at Canopy