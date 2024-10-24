Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Opinion: Preemption: An important election consideration

    By Meta Calder,

    2 days ago

    Every two years we optimistically go to the polls and vote for the state representative and/or senator we think will best represent our interests before the legislature.  And for the next two or four years they blithely trade away our capacity to self-govern at the local level.

    I’m talking about preemption - when a higher level of government, such as a state legislature, restricts or withdraws the authority of a lower level, such as a municipality, to act on a particular issue. It’s past time to call out our current slate of candidates on where their allegiances lie.

    Traditionally preemption was used to ensure uniform state regulation. The classic example is traffic regulation. However, driven by corporate self-interests preemption is now primarily used to prevent local governments from addressing a host of local problems or to act when the legislature fails to act.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwPRe_0wJu5Y3400

    The classic example was the preemption of smoking regulation in the 80s. Cowed by the tobacco interests, the state did nothing, and all local efforts to prohibit smoking in restaurants and bars were squashed. Today the preemption of local restrictions on plastic bags and other single use plastics mirrors that maneuver.

    Last session the most notorious example was the preemption of local regulation addressing heat exposure. When, after the legislature failed to act, Miami-Dade County made a stab at passing the most modest of local requirements, i.e., access to water, shade breaks, and training to recognize the signs of heat illness, powerful private interests joined forces to prevent county action. HB 433 also removed the ability of local governments to set employment conditions under the terms of its own contracts and to require businesses to give workers advance notice of their work schedules.

    On the whole State Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee,  and Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, have never seen a preemption bill they didn’t like. In all fairness that can include traditional preemption bills, such as HB 165, which directed the Department of Health to establish uniform standards with respect to public bathing places. Although unanimously passed by the legislature, it was inexplicably vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis under the rationale of not wanting to supersede local jurisdictional control. This follows his signing of HB  433, HB 1526, SB 1628, HB 1645 – all bills which did precisely that.

    Reps. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, and Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, have demonstrated a greater reluctance to nullify home rule, but their record is not perfect. Neither voted against HB 1645, which removed a municipalities authority to prevent gas storage tanks from being built in their community. In fact, on the first go round, Franklin voted for the bill.

    Legislators profess to believe government that governs best is government closest to the people. Too often their actions not only undermine that principle but further centralize control at the executive level. The candidates and incumbents need to be expressly challenged with respect to support for bills weakening our local autonomy.

    The issue needs to be front and center when we evaluate who we elect to represent our community.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IXs5_0wJu5Y3400

    Meta Calder has been a Tallahassee resident since 1978.

    JOIN THE CONVERSATION

    Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: Preemption: An important election consideration

    Related Search

    Election considerationsState vs local controlCorporate influenceMiami-Dade CountyR-Port St. JoeRon Desantis

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida hurricane forecast: With odds low for another strike, your questions answered
    Tallahassee Democrat23 hours ago
    Three Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Mavis: A Russian Blue streak of energy and chaos | Mark Hinson
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post13 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy