Opinion: Preemption: An important election consideration

Every two years we optimistically go to the polls and vote for the state representative and/or senator we think will best represent our interests before the legislature. And for the next two or four years they blithely trade away our capacity to self-govern at the local level.

I’m talking about preemption - when a higher level of government, such as a state legislature, restricts or withdraws the authority of a lower level, such as a municipality, to act on a particular issue. It’s past time to call out our current slate of candidates on where their allegiances lie.

Traditionally preemption was used to ensure uniform state regulation. The classic example is traffic regulation. However, driven by corporate self-interests preemption is now primarily used to prevent local governments from addressing a host of local problems or to act when the legislature fails to act.

The classic example was the preemption of smoking regulation in the 80s. Cowed by the tobacco interests, the state did nothing, and all local efforts to prohibit smoking in restaurants and bars were squashed. Today the preemption of local restrictions on plastic bags and other single use plastics mirrors that maneuver.

Last session the most notorious example was the preemption of local regulation addressing heat exposure. When, after the legislature failed to act, Miami-Dade County made a stab at passing the most modest of local requirements, i.e., access to water, shade breaks, and training to recognize the signs of heat illness, powerful private interests joined forces to prevent county action. HB 433 also removed the ability of local governments to set employment conditions under the terms of its own contracts and to require businesses to give workers advance notice of their work schedules.

On the whole State Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, and Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, have never seen a preemption bill they didn’t like. In all fairness that can include traditional preemption bills, such as HB 165, which directed the Department of Health to establish uniform standards with respect to public bathing places. Although unanimously passed by the legislature, it was inexplicably vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis under the rationale of not wanting to supersede local jurisdictional control. This follows his signing of HB 433, HB 1526, SB 1628, HB 1645 – all bills which did precisely that.

Reps. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, and Allison Tant, D-Tallahassee, have demonstrated a greater reluctance to nullify home rule, but their record is not perfect. Neither voted against HB 1645, which removed a municipalities authority to prevent gas storage tanks from being built in their community. In fact, on the first go round, Franklin voted for the bill.

Legislators profess to believe government that governs best is government closest to the people. Too often their actions not only undermine that principle but further centralize control at the executive level. The candidates and incumbents need to be expressly challenged with respect to support for bills weakening our local autonomy.

The issue needs to be front and center when we evaluate who we elect to represent our community.

Meta Calder has been a Tallahassee resident since 1978.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: Preemption: An important election consideration