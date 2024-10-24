Daniel Black conducts Tallahassee Symphony with vigor, emotion | Concert Review

The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra continued its search for a new conductor with guest conductor Daniel Black presenting an ambitious program on Oct. 18 titled “Dancing and Dynamite.”

The concert was full of exhilaration and vigor. However, a program containing two such heavy, intense works as Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor (1909) and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major (1811-12) each producing a very different emotional affect, is not without its potential pitfalls.

Each requires quite a different approach from the conductor, orchestra, and the soloist in the case of the Rachmaninoff, for the music not to become a slog. This is especially the case with the Rachmaninoff Concerto since its of considerable length.

Helping to sidestep these issues were the many fireworks set off during the concerto, especially by piano soloist Natasha Paremski, who played the entire work of more than 30 minutes from memory.

While there was the occasional rhythmic wobble, the soloist and accompanying forces connected to deliver the grandiosity and, often, over-the-top lavishness that this piece was meant to convey. Paremski certainly did not hold back and neither did Maestro Black and the orchestra.

Though the piece is something of an anachronism and was, even in its day, the audience in Ruby Diamond Hall erupted in applause and jumped to a standing ovation immediately at its conclusion.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 is a transcendent work. It demands a commitment from those who choose to perform it. Chief among potential dangers in performing it would be the expectation that the performance lives up to those we have in our heads (that is, for those who knowingly hold this or any classical music in our heads).

While some of the countermelodies and inner lines were sometimes a little too pronounced for my ear, the raw energy from the conductor and the dynamism displayed by the orchestra clearly demonstrated such a pledge. Maestro Black described the performance as “special.” I would have to agree.

The concert began with a fun, newer work (“Coincident Dances”), written by composer Jessie Montgomery in 2017. The program noted that the music is meant to reflect “the frenetic energy and multicultural aural palette one hears even in a short walk through a New York City neighborhood.”

I heard multiple simultaneous rhythms and quotes, with everything from Samba, Techno, and Latin Jazz present. Though a useful device, the idea of music presenting many concurrent, often-quoted ideas is not new and has been happening ever since the use of pre-existing tunes as a cantus firmus in polyphonic composition of Medieval times.

The sound world of this piece was also very familiar owing much to Copland and Bernstein to my ears. So, while “Coincident Dances” is a more contemporary piece of music than the others on the program, there was not much there that was new.

The music served its purpose, however, as a light counterweight to the heftier pieces on the program. It did so well as there was just enough meat on its bones for it to remain interesting. But, if the intention is to program new music, then it should likely contain music that is newer than just the date it was written on.

Black and I had the opportunity to discuss the perils I’ve mentioned. We also discussed the relevance of the music on the program and of all “classical” music, generally. While, for example, most people know the name “Beethoven,” and many know something about what he did, Beethoven’s significance is a received one and not really a part of the everyday consciousness of most audiences.

With that, I wanted to know why he thought anyone would want to hear the music performed, or any classical, concert music, for that matter, especially given diminishing attention spans and competition from all kinds of media, etc. We probably came up with more questions than answers, though. In the end, he felt that it’s important to make great music (whatever that means), to do it well, and to let the chips fall where they may.

It’s important to note that he was open to this kind of talk and to continuing to have it without any defensiveness; this coming from someone who has devoted his life to something that we agreed was debatably relevant. Black is also committed to newer, significant music and to inviting audiences and musicians to find the excitement and joy in it.

Without such an attitude, classical music will continue becoming a museum piece. That would be a shame, especially when such passion as was on display at Friday night’s concert can be shared.

David Lipten, Ph.D., is a Tallahassee-based, award winning composer whose music has been performed throughout the US in such venues as Carnegie Hall and at the Aspen Music Festival, as well as in Paris, Athens, and, most recently, in Lviv, Ukraine .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Daniel Black conducts Tallahassee Symphony with vigor, emotion | Concert Review