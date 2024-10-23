Opinion: Why the Gadsden chamber supports Florida Amendment 3

The Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce has voted to endorse Amendment 3. Why?

For starters, our purpose and our mission is to make life better for the citizens who live in our county. And we can think of no better way to do that than to add good, high-quality jobs to our community so that we can build a solid workforce. It’s a cliché but it is a true one that the best social service program comes when someone has a fulfilling job, can feed their family, and not rely on a handout to survive.

In some measure, that’s what Amendment 3 will do for our community – expand the (regulated) marijuana industry and help our community grow and prosper, good jobs right here at home.

Trulieve, the state’s largest cannabis company has a very major presence in Gadsden County. In fact, it is by far our largest employer with the largest commercial footprint in the county. This employment of over 600 is expected to more than double with the passage of Amendment 3. The impact will also benefit utility revenue, taxes, and the retail and restaurant sectors. Trulieve has also proven to be a great corporate citizen and partner for Gadsden County supporting numerous charitable causes.

But our members are more than just about “jobs” – we care deeply about the people who live, work, and play in our county. To that end, we also recognize the social good taking marijuana off the streets and into safe facilities where only adults can have access to it, and we take a bite out of the dangerous illegal drug market.

And how dangerous is illegal street weed?

Two years ago, nine people died in our county on the same weekend. Three of those people were engaging in a behavior that more than one in six Americans readily admit they do on a regular basis; namely, use marijuana. Those three were exposed to marijuana that was laced with fentanyl and unexpectedly overdosed and died as a result.

No matter your position on Amendment 3, I think we can, and we should agree on two things.

The first is that smoking marijuana – something 18% of adults do on a regular basis – should not be akin to Russian roulette. The second thing, and even the governor (who opposes Amendment 3) has said, people should not be in jail for smoking marijuana.

Amendment 3 will take marijuana off the streets and put it into retailers that will be required to lab test if for safety, so people are not exposed to dangerous additives. It will also reduce local crime by reducing the market share of the street corner drugs dealers. (This by the way has shown to reduce teen usage of marijuana and this has been widely reported by the CDC and even in the Journal of the American Medical Association.) Secondly, it ensures that adults who possess or consume limited amounts of marijuana are not living in fear of being arrested or incarcerated and having their lives ruined for using something that is less addictive than opioids and less harmful than alcohol.

Yes, we are in for the jobs, but we are all in for the good things that Amendment 3 will do for all of Florida.

David A. Gardner is president and CEO of the Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce.

