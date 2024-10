Tallahassee commissioners could OK settlement for man struck by city bus

City of Tallahassee commissioners OK'd a $200,000 settlement after a city StarMetro bus hit a man this summer along North Monroe Street.

The claim was part of the city's Oct. 23 meeting consent agenda, items which normally do not get discussed unless they are pulled out for individual consideration.

The man was crossing Monroe at the intersection of Carolina Street near the city's downtown when a city bus struck him. His age was not disclosed.

According to the agenda materials, he underwent "extensive medical treatment" after injuries to his hip, wrist, head and shoulder. He also spent time in physical therapy, where he fell, leading to another hospitalization.

As a result, he underwent "extensive orthopedic, neurological, physical therapy and occupational therapy during his recovery," city staff wrote.

Since the claim is over $100,000 it must go to commissioners for approval. The $200,000 will pay for attorney fees and medical expenses.

