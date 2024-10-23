TLH 200: Celebrate 100 years of Tallahassee's Greek community at Greek Food Festival

In 1982, the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival ran out of food on the first day.

It was its inaugural year, and Victor Gavalas remembers parishioners of the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church heading back to their kitchens that evening to cook through the night to provide food for the next day.

"They worked all day, worked all night, came back out, and it was such a success," said Gavalas. "We needed the money desperately."

What started as a fundraiser for the church has now become one of Tallahassee's most established and beloved yearly events. The 2024 Greek Food Festival runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the church grounds with an array of tasty treats, beverages and dancing.

The Tallahassee Greek Food Festival is a way for residents to not only eat exceptional Greek food, like gyros, souvlaki and baklava, but also learn about the church's culture and history.

Tallahassee's Greek community has always been involved in the restaurant business, Gavalas said. Greek families have owned some of the city's favorite eateries throughout the years, like Angelo's downtown, the F & T, the Seven Seas, Brothers Three and Georgio's, just to name a few.

Tallahassee's first Greek immigrants, John Camechis, 25, and Alex Strauss, 20, came to the capital city around 1913 from Patmos and opened a lunch room.

Camechis and Strauss then brought over their family members, and by the 1920s, Tallahassee was awash in folks named Patronis, Petrandis, Joanos, Gavalas, Skaroulis and Koikos — all of them from Patmos.

"The Greeks embraced Tallahassee," wrote Democrat Gerald Ensley in 2014. "When city leaders came in for meals and coffee breaks, the Greek owners were enthusiastic participants in the give and take about needed civic improvements."

On Oct. 30, 1938, this newspaper published a special section celebrating the 25th anniversary of Camechis and Strauss founding the Greek colony. The newspaper was filled with stories about local Greek citizens and their achievements, plus salutes from advertisers.

While Tallahassee embraced the Greeks’ industriousness, for many years, the Greeks suffered the same slights as all immigrants. Their American-born children were not invited to the birthday parties of their classmates, Ensley wrote.

“There were subtle (discriminations),” recalled Jim Joanos in 2014. “We were a little out of step with the social culture.”

Today, Tallahassee has few Greek restaurants. George Koikos perseveres with Georgio’s Restaurant on Apalachee Parkway. Petrandis descendants founded Angelo’s in Panacea.

The Greek Food Festival is really the one time during the year when Tallahassee can get together and celebrate our Greek neighbors.

"Everybody come and be Greek for the day," Gavalas said. "When you get the music going, and the good food and the festive activities, it's fun to watch people have fun. They enjoy it."

Highlights from the 2024 menu

Get a taste of Greece when you explore the "Athenian Dinner," section of the menu.

Try the Greek salad in a small ($6) or large ($13) portion. The decadent salad is made with tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cucumbers all tossed in a vinaigrette dressing. Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and Salonika peppers top it all off.

For something a little heavier, the festival is offering a "Pastitsio" dinner ($15). A ground beef and pasta casserole topped with béchamel sauce, served with green beans. and a roll. The steamed green beans are sprinkled with virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

The "Moussaka" dinner, is made with layers of ground beef and sliced eggplant, seasoned and topped with béchamel sauce. This meal is served with green beans and a roll as well.

Wash your Greek meals down with Greek wines from the "Taverna" section of the menu. It also offers, beer and ouzo.

This story is part of TLH 200: the Gerald Ensley Bicentennial Memorial Project . Throughout our city's 200th birthday, we'll be drawing on the Tallahassee Democrat columnist and historian's research as we re-examine Tallahassee history. Read more at tallahassee.com/tlh200 . Ana Goñi-Lessan can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com . Kyla Sanford contributed to this report.

If you go

What: Greek Food Festival

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26

Where: Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, 1645 Phillips Road

Details: Visit tallahasseegreekfoodfest.blog

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TLH 200: Celebrate 100 years of Tallahassee's Greek community at Greek Food Festival