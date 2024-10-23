Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Tallahassee laundromat hosts free literacy event for families

    By Alaijah Brown, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GS69Q_0wINVmGX00

    A Wash Around the Clock laundromat will be full of more than suds, clothes and families on Wednesday afternoon: The West Tharpe Street location will now be full of books.

    The local laundromat chain, known for its 24-hour operations, will be hosting a free laundry and literacy event in conjunction with the LaundryCares Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports laundry facilities in underserved communities.

    The event will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the laundromat at 220 W. Tharpe St.

    Guests will be able to wash their laundry for free and, if they bring their children, they will get the chance to play in a new reading corner, equipped with toys and books donated by Scholastic to keep the kids occupied.

    "There are always a lot of kids in the laundromats and sometimes it's great, sometimes it can be a bit chaotic, but that's what this will hopefully help with," said Dan Campbell, owner of Wash Around the Clock.

    Campbell has operated Wash Around the Clock in Tallahassee since April 2004. He said in his 20 years of providing laundry services, he has always wanted to give back to the community. He looks forward to expanding the initiative to other locations.

    "This impacts customers positively far after their laundry is finished," Campbell said of the permanent initiative to help close the literacy gap. Campbell said children will be able to take their selected book home.

    Campbell said the books will be donated by Scholastic on a monthly basis to maintain the library and the laundromats will also accept donations.

    If you go

    Where : Wash Around the Clock, 220 W. Tharpe St .

    When : Wednesday, Oct. 23

    Time : 3-6 p.m.

    Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter/X: @AlaijahBrown3 .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee laundromat hosts free literacy event for families

    Related Search

    Laundrycares foundationCommunity engagementDan CampbellCharityTallahasseeScholastic

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Homeless man sentenced to life for brutal 2021 stabbing of FSU grad, dumping body
    Tallahassee Democrat3 hours ago
    Florida hurricane forecast: With odds low for another strike, your questions answered
    Tallahassee Democrat8 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet Mavis: A Russian Blue streak of energy and chaos | Mark Hinson
    Tallahassee Democrat10 hours ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney20 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy