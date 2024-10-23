A Wash Around the Clock laundromat will be full of more than suds, clothes and families on Wednesday afternoon: The West Tharpe Street location will now be full of books.

The local laundromat chain, known for its 24-hour operations, will be hosting a free laundry and literacy event in conjunction with the LaundryCares Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports laundry facilities in underserved communities.

The event will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the laundromat at 220 W. Tharpe St.

Guests will be able to wash their laundry for free and, if they bring their children, they will get the chance to play in a new reading corner, equipped with toys and books donated by Scholastic to keep the kids occupied.

"There are always a lot of kids in the laundromats and sometimes it's great, sometimes it can be a bit chaotic, but that's what this will hopefully help with," said Dan Campbell, owner of Wash Around the Clock.

Campbell has operated Wash Around the Clock in Tallahassee since April 2004. He said in his 20 years of providing laundry services, he has always wanted to give back to the community. He looks forward to expanding the initiative to other locations.

"This impacts customers positively far after their laundry is finished," Campbell said of the permanent initiative to help close the literacy gap. Campbell said children will be able to take their selected book home.

Campbell said the books will be donated by Scholastic on a monthly basis to maintain the library and the laundromats will also accept donations.

If you go

Where : Wash Around the Clock, 220 W. Tharpe St .

When : Wednesday, Oct. 23

Time : 3-6 p.m.

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter/X: @AlaijahBrown3 .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee laundromat hosts free literacy event for families