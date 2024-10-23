Candy corn inspired dessert makes a festive fall treat | Chula King

As the leaves change color and temperatures cool, this Candy Corn Inspired Microwave Panna Cotta offers a delightful celebration of autumn colors. This dessert puts a seasonal spin on traditional Italian panna cotta, drawing inspiration from the tri-color look of candy corn.

The dessert is a treat for your taste buds and a feast for your eyes. Served in elegant mini-trifle bowls, it’s filled with layers of creamy goodness, each a nod to the colors of the iconic candy corn.

A sunny yellow layer of lemon-flavored panna cotta at the base brightens your palate. Next, a vibrant orange layer brings a zesty twist to the traditional treat. Finally, a pure white vanilla layer crowns the dessert, completing the candy corn-inspired trio.

But what truly sets this dessert apart is its ease of preparation. Gone are the days of tediously heating milk and cream on the stovetop. This modern take on panna cotta harnesses the power of the microwave, transforming a typically time-consuming recipe into an easy dessert that can be made ahead of time. In fact, the most time-consuming part is letting the individual layers set before adding the next layer.

The dessert is finished with a swirl of whipped cream sprinkled with yellow, orange, and white jimmies. A single candy corn tops each serving, reinforcing the candy corn theme and capturing the essence of fall in every spoonful.

Candy Corn Inspired Microwave Panna Cotta is not just a one-time treat. It's versatile enough for various autumn occasions or a special dessert on a cool evening.

This recipe reimagines a traditional Italian dessert with the popular candy corn theme, offering a fun and tasty way to celebrate the fall season. It's a simple yet creative dessert that can delight both the young and the young at heart.

Candy Corn Inspired Microwave Panna Cotta

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 Tablespoons water, divided

3¼ teaspoons unflavored gelatin powder, divided

1½ cups heavy cream, divided

3 Tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

3 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

1 teaspoon lemon extract

Yellow gel food coloring

1 teaspoon orange extract

Orange gel food coloring

1½ cups whole milk, divided

Whipped cream, for garnish

Yellow, orange, and white jimmies for garnish

Candy corn for garnish

Directions

Yellow Layer

Sprinkle 1¼ teaspoons of unflavored gelatin powder on top of one tablespoon of room-temperature water in a small bowl. Let it sit for five minutes to allow the gelatin to bloom.

Place ¼ cup of the cream in a microwave-safe 2-cup measuring cup. Heat at full power in the microwave for 30 seconds.

Add the bloomed gelatin to the hot cream; whisk to melt the gelatin fully.

Add 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon of lemon extract, and 4 drops of yellow gel food coloring. Whisk to dissolve the sugar and combine the ingredients.

Add ¼ cup of heavy cream and ½ cup of milk. Whisk to combine.

Divide the yellow panna cotta equally among four mini-trifle bowls.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set the gelatin.

Orange Layer

Repeat the first five steps of the Yellow Layer, substituting 1 teaspoon of orange extract for the lemon extract and four drops of orange gel food coloring for the yellow gel food coloring.

Add the orange panna cotta equally on top of the yellow panna cotta.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set the gelatin.

White Layer

Repeat the first five steps of the Yellow Layer, omitting the lemon extract and the yellow gel food coloring.

Add the white panna cotta equally on top of the orange panna cotta.

Refrigerate for at least an hour to fully set the panna cotta. May be prepared in advance up to this point, covered in plastic wrap, and refrigerated for up to three days.

Garnish with whipped cream, yellow, orange, and white jimmies, and candy corn.

Yield: 4 servings.

Recipe Tips and Tricks

A package of unflavored gelatin contains 2½ teaspoons. Therefore, you will need one and a half packages of unflavored gelatin.

My mini-trifle bowls hold just under 9 ounces. If you don’t have mini-trifle bowls, you can use clear glasses or even clear plastic cups.

I used my kitchen scale when pouring the yellow, orange, and white mixture to ensure that the layers were the same in each serving. Each layer weighed around 2.5 ounces.

I like to make sure the panna cotta is at refrigerator temperature before covering it with plastic wrap. The reason is that as the panna cotta continues to cool in the refrigerator, it gives off condensation.

Chula King is the blogger behind PudgeFactor.com .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Candy corn inspired dessert makes a festive fall treat | Chula King