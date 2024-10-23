TLH Cooks: One-pot brown butter gnocchi is a breeze to prepare

Get ready to indulge in pure comfort with my Brown Butter Skillet Gnocchi with Mushrooms. This dish is guaranteed to make your taste buds sing!

Imagine soft, pillowy gnocchi tossed in a rich, nutty brown butter sauce paired with earthy mushrooms, fresh baby spinach, and juicy cherry tomatoes, all coming together in one skillet. It’s the kind of meal that makes any weeknight feel special, and it only takes 20 minutes.

It full of flavor and surprisingly easy to pull off! Even if you're not super confident in the kitchen, this one's a breeze. And it’s a one-pot meal, which means fewer dishes to wash.

So, what are you waiting for? Throw on that apron, grab your ingredients, and let’s make some magic happen.

Brown Butter Skillet Gnocchi Recipe

6 servings

Ingredients

16 ounces sliced baby bella mushrooms

1 medium shallot, finely minced

3 garlic cloves, sliced

8 tablespoons butter, divided

½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup dry white wine

1-pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

3 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups baby spinach

16 ounces gnocchi, shelf-stable

½ cup Parmesan cheese grated

Instructions:

Put a large pot of water over medium-high heat and start bringing it to a boil.

Add the mushrooms, shallot, garlic, 2 tablespoons of butter, salt, and pepper to a large skillet over medium heat. Cook for 10 minutes or until the mushrooms are golden brown, stirring occasionally.

Add the white wine. Stir for 2-3 minutes or until the wine has cooked out.

Add the tomatoes, 6 tablespoons butter, and thyme. Cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until the butter is light golden brown.

Add the spinach. Stir for 2-3 minutes or until the spinach has wilted. Remove from the heat and keep warm while the gnocchi cooks.

Add the gnocchi to the boiling water and cook for 2-3 minutes or until they float to the top. Drain in a colander or use a slotted spoon to remove them and add them directly to the skillet.

Add the gnocchi and grated Parmesan. Mix until fully incorporated and the cheese has melted.Remove from the heat and serve.

Notes:

Our family loves mushrooms, so I usually double the amount listed in the recipe. If you add more mushrooms, you might need to cook them a bit longer. Feel free to tailor this recipe to your family’s taste and add more or less mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, or spinach.

Use a large pot with plenty of water when cooking your gnocchi for the best results. Do not overcrowd the pot. If you don’t use enough water for them to float freely, they will not cook evenly and may become sticky.

Use a gentle touch when stirring the gnocchi. Over-stirring can cause the little dumplings to break apart.

Be patient when browning the butter. Browning butter takes time and patience. Don’t rush the process, or the butter could burn. Keep the heat low and watch the butter carefully until it turns a deep amber color and smells nutty.

You can substitute dried thyme for fresh, but reduce the amount to one teaspoon.

Sharon Rigsby is the blogger behind gritsandpinecones.com .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TLH Cooks: One-pot brown butter gnocchi is a breeze to prepare