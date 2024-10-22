Most Floridians want to elect climate-change fighters, but look who's leading in polls

A poll shows most Floridians would support political candidates who embrace efforts to reduce the risk of climate change, but these findings are in stark contrast to the contenders actually leading in the state’s top races.

Florida frontrunner and former President Donald Trump has derided climate change as a “hoax,” and pledges to go all-in on oil drilling if sent back to the White House.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who has drawn attention for acknowledging climate change after earlier refusing to do so, also could be on his way to winning a second term.

While most climate change-resistant members of Florida’s Republican-dominated congressional delegation also look on track to win Nov. 5, Florida Atlantic University found that 52% of state residents said a candidate with a record of reducing climate impacts was more likely to get their vote.

Florida was severely damaged by major hurricanes Helene and Milton. But the FAU survey of 1,400 Floridians was conducted in early September, before the massive storms pounded the state and made the issue top-of-mind for many residents.

More GOP voters reluctant to embrace climate-change fighters

While a majority of Floridians say they’d support climate change-fighting candidates, the partisan breakdown of those surveyed offers a clue as to why Trump, Scott and others poised to win aren't hurt by their stance on the issue.

FAU found that while an overwhelming 74% of Democrats are more likely to vote for a climate change fighter, only 35% of Republicans and 39% of no-party voters would do so. Republicans hold a more than 1 million-person advantage over Democrats among registered voters in Florida.

The poll has a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 2.7%.

“Floridians are experiencing enough of the weather challenges predicted by climate change researchers that a majority of adults in the state now see value in some kind of collective action to fight climate change,” said Colin Polsky, an FAU vice-president and professor of geosciences.

The FAU survey also found strong support for climate action, with 68% saying the state of Florida should enact policies that address climate impact and 67% calling for the federal government to do more.

Do people really vote on climate change?

But Jeff Chanton, a climate scientist at Florida State University, has said there’s a clear disconnect between climate change and the candidates chosen by voters.

“Nobody votes on that issue,” Chanton has said of climate change.

Chanton was among a handful of Florida climate experts who met a decade ago with Scott, then Florida’s governor, to urge him to accept the threat climate change posed to Florida. The meeting was mostly one-sided, and didn’t prompt Scott to sharply change course.

But after Hurricane Helene struck the state last month, Scott drew attention when he told CNN, “The climate is clearly changing,” echoing a view he had previously expressed only in the occasional press release or newspaper op-ed.

But Scott, like most Republican leaders, have largely focused on rebuilding and coastal resiliency efforts, balking at policies aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependence.

DeSantis erases references to climate change

Scott’s successor, Gov. Ron DeSantis, signed legislation this year that erases references to climate change in state law. The governor also rejected more than $350 million in federal funding for energy efficiency initiatives and another $320 million to reduce vehicle emissions.

In the state Legislature, Republicans who signed off on DeSantis’ climate change scrubbing are poised to maintain a supermajority in the state Senate, although they may fall just short of retaining that two-thirds control in the House.

Florida Democrats on Monday tried to cite Scott’s resistance to major climate change policies in promoting Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. They also targeted other Republicans for not embracing the issue.

“We are going to see many more of these very powerful storms hitting us,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp, a Democrat now challenging U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, a Tampa Republican seeking a second term in Congress.

“For the state of Florida, we have done little to prepare for climate change or even mitigate for climate change,” Kemp added. “But we are ground zero.”

Still, a University of North Florida poll released Monday, showed former President Trump holding a commanding 53%-43% lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Florida, while Scott edges Mucarsel-Powell by 49%-46% in the survey of 977 likely Florida voters across Florida's 10 major media markets.

The survey was conducted Oct. 7-18. While it suggests the presidential contest may be all-but-decided in Florida, the U.S. Senate contest remains more in doubt.

“At just three percentage points, Rick Scott’s lead is significantly narrower than Trump’s, similar to what we saw back in July,” said UNF pollster Michael Binder. “Much like the rest of the country, Trump is running notably ahead of Senate candidates in the same state.”

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy: The FAU survey found that 68% said the state of Florida should enact policies that address climate impact. The earlier version said otherwise.)

