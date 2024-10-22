Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    'No reason to delay': State opposes Charlie Adelson's request to hear conflict claims

    By Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    Lawyers for the state argued that Charlie Adelson’s appellate case should not go back to a lower court to address alleged conflicts of interest in his murder trial, which ended last year with guilty verdicts and a life sentence.

    Last week, Alelson’s appellate lawyers, Michael Ufferman and Laurel Niles, filed a motion asking that the 1st District Court of Appeal temporarily relinquish the case to the circuit court — a possible first step in trying to get a new trial. They said that would allow the defense to raise claims about conflicts of interest stemming from Miami defense attorney Dan Rashbaum’s representation of both Charlie Adelson and his mother Donna Adelson.

    On Monday, Assistant Attorney Generals Trisha Meggs Pate and Robert Charles Lee objected to Charlie Adelson’s motion, saying he failed to demonstrate a valid reason to “circumvent the normal procedures” for post-conviction relief.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0C71_0wGo03Bi00

    Pate, Tallahassee bureau chief for criminal appeals, and Lee wrote that Adelson’s conflict of interest claim was like a 3.850 motion for ineffective counsel, which can be filed only after all other appeals have failed. The state wrote that Adelson should either dismiss his direct appeal before the 1st DCA to pursue that claim or wait until his direct appeal has concluded to file it.

    “There is no reason to delay this appeal any longer,” lawyers for the state wrote.

    Charlie Adelson was convicted last year of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 contract killing of Florida State law professor Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law. Donna Adelson , the victim’s former mother-in-law, was set to go on trial last month on the same three charges, though that imploded when Rashbaum abruptly withdrew as her attorney.

    Rashbaum announced on the first day of her jury selection that Charlie Adelson had revoked previous waivers of any conflicts involving his representation of both Adelsons.

    Charlie Adelson’s appellate lawyers, in their recent motion, argued that before his trial, his mother was removed as a witness by the defense to protect her interests, though she could have corroborated her son’s testimony.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twXj0_0wGo03Bi00

    But Pate and Lee noted that both the state and defense stipulated before the trial began that neither Donna nor her husband, Harvey, would be called by the state or defense. They added that Rashbaum never intended to call Donna Adelson to the stand and only listed her after learning prosecutors wanted to interview her.

    “These facts fail to show that Attorney Rashbaum changed his defense strategy to benfit Donna Adelson to the detriment of Charles Adelson,” the state said in its response. “And even if Rashbaum had intended on calling Donna Adelson as a witness there would only be a conflict if Donna Adelson’s defense was detrimental to Charles Adelson’s case. There is no evidence of that.”

    Earlier this month, Leon Circuit Judge Stephen Everett disqualified Donna Adelson’s latest team of lawyers over the same conflicts that prompted Rashbaum to bow out. Her new trial date has not been set.

    Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'No reason to delay': State opposes Charlie Adelson's request to hear conflict claims

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Elle Bee
    1d ago
    Anything to get a new trial. He is guilty. He should accept the consequences for actions. I guess he never thought he would be sentenced because he was a rich doctor
    Dr. jim
    1d ago
    ENOUGH OF THIS DAMM STORY!Please move on to better stories
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats3 days ago
    Florida woman allegedly used ‘a child under the age of 10’ to help her steal ‘a barista machine and a vacuum cleaner’ from Target during a ‘big ticket’ shoplifting spree
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    'Florida kid to the Big Apple': Yankees closer, former FSU ace Luke Weaver in World Series
    Tallahassee Democrat12 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy