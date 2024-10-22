'No reason to delay': State opposes Charlie Adelson's request to hear conflict claims

Lawyers for the state argued that Charlie Adelson’s appellate case should not go back to a lower court to address alleged conflicts of interest in his murder trial, which ended last year with guilty verdicts and a life sentence.

Last week, Alelson’s appellate lawyers, Michael Ufferman and Laurel Niles, filed a motion asking that the 1st District Court of Appeal temporarily relinquish the case to the circuit court — a possible first step in trying to get a new trial. They said that would allow the defense to raise claims about conflicts of interest stemming from Miami defense attorney Dan Rashbaum’s representation of both Charlie Adelson and his mother Donna Adelson.

On Monday, Assistant Attorney Generals Trisha Meggs Pate and Robert Charles Lee objected to Charlie Adelson’s motion, saying he failed to demonstrate a valid reason to “circumvent the normal procedures” for post-conviction relief.

Pate, Tallahassee bureau chief for criminal appeals, and Lee wrote that Adelson’s conflict of interest claim was like a 3.850 motion for ineffective counsel, which can be filed only after all other appeals have failed. The state wrote that Adelson should either dismiss his direct appeal before the 1st DCA to pursue that claim or wait until his direct appeal has concluded to file it.

“There is no reason to delay this appeal any longer,” lawyers for the state wrote.

Charlie Adelson was convicted last year of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 contract killing of Florida State law professor Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law. Donna Adelson , the victim’s former mother-in-law, was set to go on trial last month on the same three charges, though that imploded when Rashbaum abruptly withdrew as her attorney.

Rashbaum announced on the first day of her jury selection that Charlie Adelson had revoked previous waivers of any conflicts involving his representation of both Adelsons.

Charlie Adelson’s appellate lawyers, in their recent motion, argued that before his trial, his mother was removed as a witness by the defense to protect her interests, though she could have corroborated her son’s testimony.

But Pate and Lee noted that both the state and defense stipulated before the trial began that neither Donna nor her husband, Harvey, would be called by the state or defense. They added that Rashbaum never intended to call Donna Adelson to the stand and only listed her after learning prosecutors wanted to interview her.

“These facts fail to show that Attorney Rashbaum changed his defense strategy to benfit Donna Adelson to the detriment of Charles Adelson,” the state said in its response. “And even if Rashbaum had intended on calling Donna Adelson as a witness there would only be a conflict if Donna Adelson’s defense was detrimental to Charles Adelson’s case. There is no evidence of that.”

Earlier this month, Leon Circuit Judge Stephen Everett disqualified Donna Adelson’s latest team of lawyers over the same conflicts that prompted Rashbaum to bow out. Her new trial date has not been set.

