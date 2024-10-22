Open in App
    Tallahassee Democrat

    When the stress gets loud, many turn on the music | Mark Ryan

    By Mark Ryan,

    2 days ago

    It was one of those crazy days at work, but the stressed-out employee – earphones on now and music playing – seemed like a different person. Leaning back in a desk chair, he looked perfectly relaxed.

    “What are you listening to?” said a co-worker, interrupting the man’s break.

    “Tony Orlando and Dawn – he don’t love you like I love you.”

    “I remember that one – good one,” said the co-worker.

    Researchers tell us that music can boost one’s mood by increasing dopamine levels and reduce anxiety and stress by reducing cortisol levels. (Cortisol is frequently referred to as the “stress hormone” because it is released in response to stress.)

    A story published in Time magazine and titled “You Asked: Is Listening to Music Good For Your Health?” included several researchers’ opinions regarding music as a stress reducer. An excerpt from author Markham Heid’s story, as follows, included a quote from Dr. Daniel Levitin, cognitive psychologist and best-selling author:

    “Tracks with a slow tempo, gradual chord progressions and drawn-out notes tend to be calming, (Dr. Daniel) Levitin says, while chaotic and up-tempo music tends to have the opposite effect. But all of this is subjective.

    Levitin says he’s encountered people who have said that AC/DC is their relaxation music. ‘These were people who normally listened to Swedish speed metal, so to them AC/DC was soothing,’ he says. ‘There’s no one piece of music that will do the same thing for everyone.’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obtix_0wGnztUk00

    Tony Orlando might work in helping one person forget about his job for 30 minutes. For another, the preferred forget-my-job music may be something by Taylor Swift or Tim McGraw. Or Teddy Swims or Adele. Or Al Jarreau. Or Karen Carpenter. Many will find solace in classical music. People have their own unique tastes.

    Music therapy is recognized as an established profession in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and corrections facilities. It is an especially effective method in helping persons – young and old – experiencing mental health issues.

    The following on-the-job accounts from licensed music therapist Dr. Molly Warren are posted on the National Alliance on Mental Illness website:

    “I’ve been lucky to serve many children and adults in various mental health settings as a music therapist. I’ve heard stories of resilience, strength and adversity. I’ve worked with individuals who have experienced trauma, depression, grief, addiction and more. These individuals have not come to me in their finest hour, but despite feeling lost or broken, music provided them with the opportunity for expression and for experiencing safety, peace, and comfort.

    “When I worked at a psychiatric hospital, I would wheel my cart full of instruments and musical gadgets down the hallway every morning. Patients lingering in the hall would smile and tap on a drum as I passed by.

    Some would ask me if I had their favorite band on my iPad. Some would peek their heads out of their rooms, and exclaim, ‘Molly’s here! It’s time for music therapy group!’ Oftentimes, I would hear about patients who were asleep in their rooms when I arrived, but their friends would gently wake them with reassurance: ‘You don’t want to miss this:’”

    On a smaller scale, Tony Orlando – unlicensed workplace therapist – can get a similar reaction.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lbKW_0wGnztUk00

    Mark Ryan is a Tallahassee RN.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: When the stress gets loud, many turn on the music | Mark Ryan

