‘A living legend’: Florida A&M alumnus, civil rights icon, attorney John Due turns 90

A Florida A&M University alumnus and longtime civil rights activist is now 90 years old, and those he touched throughout his life are giving him his flowers in return for his impact.

As attorney John Due Jr.’s special day is Tuesday, a proclamation of honor from FAMU’s College of Law and a 90th birthday oral history book from the University of Florida’s Samuel Proctor Oral History program are some of the gifts he recently received in an early celebration of his legacy.

“I have spent most of my 90 years trying to end racism – not just for the sake of Black people, but for the sake of all people,” Due told the Tallahassee Democrat. “As an activist and ‘Freedom Lawyer,’ I have never stopped fighting to create a better nation for my grandchildren and for everyone’s grandchildren.”

Due – a Terre Haute, Indiana native who now splits his time living in Quincy and Atlanta – was born Oct. 22, 1934 and is one of the 57 original graduates of FAMU's College of Law.

As a young adult, he left Indiana to attend FAMU in 1960 to help bring about change during the civil rights movement after seeing that Patricia Stephens – a FAMU student at the time and an activist who led non-violent civil rights demonstrations throughout the South – was arrested as she fought for justice.

Due graduated from FAMU’s law school in 1963, which is the same year that he married Stephens, who passed away in 2012.

To celebrate Due’s 90th milestone, his daughter Johnita Due hosted a gala as an early birthday party for him in Atlanta Oct. 5 with people across the country representing different phases of his life. The hybrid celebration consisted of 30 in-person guests and 20 individuals – including professors from the University of Miami and Florida International University – who attended via Zoom.

“It was important for dad to see the vast impact he has had across the state of Florida,” Johnita Due said. “We were able to celebrate his living legacy that continues to inspire the next generation.”

Besides FAMU and UF, former members of the Miami Dade County chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) also honored Due as they reflected on how they used to work with him in their teenage years.

Tananarive Due – the oldest of Due and Stephens’ three daughters – said that while her mother taught her and her siblings how to grow up, Due teaches them how to grow old.

“He has so much joy, humor and resilience, and he’s never stopped caring about creating a more just world,” said Tananarive , an author, educator and screenwriter. “We’ve always loved him, but I feel like I’ve gotten to know him so much better in his more recent years. He never ceases to amaze me.”

'He is such a role model'

Due’s journey as an attorney and longtime human rights activist at FAMU started by assisting attorneys in their research to help arrested students and by participating in Freedom Rides, which were interracial bus rides across state lines to desegregate buses.

After graduating, he worked as an attorney in Mississippi to monitor violence against civil rights workers and as an attorney for the Congress of Racial Equality to move civil rights cases to the federal court.

But years prior to his trailblazing career, Due knew the importance of justice. He says a lesson he learned as a child is that “freedom is not free.”

“When I was born in 1934, Jim Crow was still the law of the land,” Due said. “I remember my teacher taking our whole class to see ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ at a white movie theater, and they wouldn’t let us in because we were Black. That was the first time I realized that freedom is not free.”

All of Due’s accomplishments as an attorney and activist over the years led to his induction into the Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2018.

He was also the director of Office of Black Affairs in Miami with his focus including welfare rights, quality education and immigration. His activism work continued in Quincy and Tallahassee and included his fight to eliminate mass prison incarceration.

In addition, FAMU recognized Due and its other 56 original law school alumni with a plaque at the Meek-Eaton Black Archives on campus to honor their legacy in 2022.

“Attorney John Due is a living legend in the legal and civil rights arena,” FAMU interim President Timothy Beard said in a statement sent to the Democrat. “He serves as a great example of the stellar careers in the name of justice that were launched on our campus. I join FAMU students, alumni, faculty and staff in honoring him on this momentous occasion.”

Paul Ortiz, a professor of labor history at Cornell University in New York and former director of UF's Samuel Proctor Oral History Program, flew down to Atlanta to attend Due’s early birthday celebration. He says he has known Due for over a decade and explained how the oral history book in Due’s honor consists of videos and other oral content that commemorate his life and work.

Due would often speak to UF students about civil rights activism, and he also received an honorary doctorate degree of Humane Letters at UF in 2020 after being nominated by Ortiz in 2019.

“As a teacher who hopes to make some impact on students and make the world a better place, it meant everything to me to be able to honor John Due,” Ortiz said. “He is such a role model for me, and he’s been such a dear friend.”

