After agreement ratified, Tallahassee State College board OKs pay raises for faculty

Tallahassee State College’s Board of Trustees has approved a collective bargaining agreement between TSC and its faculty union, which confirms a 4% across-the-board salary raise.

The trustees unanimously voted in favor of the bargaining agreement Monday during a meeting on campus following an Oct. 2 ratification by the United Faculty of Florida’s TSC chapter, which is a requirement of the Florida Public Employees Relations Commission.

“The faculty are pleased with the raise,” UFF-TSC President Martin Balinsky, an earth and science professor, told the Tallahassee Democrat Monday.

Although the board voted to approve the pay increase during a September meeting – where TSC President Jim Murdaugh said he “couldn’t be happier” – the increase needed to be ratified by the faculty union before going into effect.

The 4% base salary increase is a result of a six to seven-month long classification study at TSC that was performed by local consulting company Evergreen Solutions to figure out ways of recruiting and retaining faculty, according to Murdaugh.

TSC and the faculty union began negotiations for a new agreement in April, and after several meetings, they reached a tentative agreement in September. As the college’s faculty and staff receive the raise, it is part of TSC’s 2024-2025 $77.4 million operating budget , which includes $58.4 million for personnel.

In addition, the pay increase includes a similar 4% salary increase for Murdaugh, which was approved by TSC’s board last month and brings his annual salary up from $325,149 to about $338,155.

The last time trustees approved a pay raise was in 2023 where a 6% increase was given to faculty and staff while a 5% increase was given in 2022.

