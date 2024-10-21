Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Big Bend Best: Vote for the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-19

    By Liam Rooney, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    The polls are live as the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week vote is open.

    There is a long list of nominees from the football field to the volleyball courts. As sometimes prepare for more playoff games this week and football prepares for one of the final weeks of the season, there are a lot of standout performers making an impact.

    Vote for who you think should win the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week title!

    Coaches, players, family and friends, be sure to share this poll and vote for who you think should win. Votes can be made online on the Tallahassee Democrat website.

    The poll closes Thursday at 12 p.m. and results will be announced Friday at noon.

    Coaches and Athletic Directors, if you think a player(s) should be nominated, please send their name and weekly stats to lrooney@gannett.com by Sunday afternoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyUhl_0wFqvyU500

    Owen Klees, Wakulla football

    Stats: In a 37-7 win over South Walton he went 17-of-24 for 213 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 37 rushing yards on three carries.

    Taylor Jacobs, Chiles football

    Stats: In a 42-0 win over North Bay Haven he went 13-of-14 for 135 passing yards and four touchdowns.

    George Grant, Maclay football

    Stats: In a 41-0 win over North Florida Christian he went 17-of-27 for 276 passing yards and four touchdowns.

    Ethan Braun, St. John Paul II football

    Stats: In a 22-19 win over Rickards he posted 6 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

    Kate Stewart, Chiles volleyball

    Stats: She posted nine kills, two aces, two blocks and six digs in a 3-0 win over Lincoln in district semifinals. She posted 20 kills, four aces, 17 digs and two assists in 3-0 win over Leon in the district championship.

    Taylor Cook, Florida High volleyball

    Stats: She posted 13 kills, three aces, one block, seven digs and two assists in 3-0 win over Marianna in the district championship.

    Liam Rooney covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Big Bend Best: Vote for the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-19

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Once-abandoned KY pup named finalist in Farm Bureau’s 2024 Farm Dog of the Year competition
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy