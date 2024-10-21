Big Bend Best: Vote for the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-19

The polls are live as the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week vote is open.

There is a long list of nominees from the football field to the volleyball courts. As sometimes prepare for more playoff games this week and football prepares for one of the final weeks of the season, there are a lot of standout performers making an impact.

Vote for who you think should win the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week title!

Coaches, players, family and friends, be sure to share this poll and vote for who you think should win. Votes can be made online on the Tallahassee Democrat website.

The poll closes Thursday at 12 p.m. and results will be announced Friday at noon.

Coaches and Athletic Directors, if you think a player(s) should be nominated, please send their name and weekly stats to lrooney@gannett.com by Sunday afternoon.

Owen Klees, Wakulla football

Stats: In a 37-7 win over South Walton he went 17-of-24 for 213 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 37 rushing yards on three carries.

Taylor Jacobs, Chiles football

Stats: In a 42-0 win over North Bay Haven he went 13-of-14 for 135 passing yards and four touchdowns.

George Grant, Maclay football

Stats: In a 41-0 win over North Florida Christian he went 17-of-27 for 276 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Ethan Braun, St. John Paul II football

Stats: In a 22-19 win over Rickards he posted 6 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Kate Stewart, Chiles volleyball

Stats: She posted nine kills, two aces, two blocks and six digs in a 3-0 win over Lincoln in district semifinals. She posted 20 kills, four aces, 17 digs and two assists in 3-0 win over Leon in the district championship.

Taylor Cook, Florida High volleyball

Stats: She posted 13 kills, three aces, one block, seven digs and two assists in 3-0 win over Marianna in the district championship.

Liam Rooney covers Florida State athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Big Bend Best: Vote for the Campus USA Credit Union Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-19