    Opinion: Hanna is a tireless advocate for students, employees, public schools

    By Joanne McCall,

    2 days ago

    My name is Joanne McCall, and I currently serve as the speech-language pathologist at Montford Middle School. Prior to that, I served as president of the Florida Education Association, the largest teachers' union in the state. My relationship with Rocky Hanna spans multiple roles: as a parent, a community leader, and now an employee. This unique perspective allows me to fully appreciate the qualities that make him the right choice for superintendent of Leon County Schools.

    In my more than 15 years as a leader in the labor movement, I’ve worked with numerous superintendents and political leaders across Florida.  During that time, I have yet to meet a more outspoken, tireless advocate for students, teachers, staff, and public schools than Rocky Hanna.

    From early on he has been a leader among other superintendents because he is fearless in challenging the status quo when it’s in the best interest of our public schools.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVPIN_0wFLDN2J00

    As my students would say, “Mr. Hanna is the real deal.” He has integrity, honor, dedication, and a vision for the Leon County School District. When Rocky was elected in 2016, he presented a clear, actionable plan—and he has delivered on that plan while working tirelessly to complete the goals he set.  As a former Leon County student and teacher, his deep roots in this community fuel his passion for ensuring every student in our district has the opportunity to succeed.

    Rocky has always tried to work with everyone to create the best environment for our students, teachers, and employees. He’s never been afraid to stand up for what's right, even when it means challenging powerful interests. Unlike many politicians who are always planning their next election, Rocky’s focus remains on the well-being of the 32,212 students and the employees in our district without regard to how it will impact his political career -- that is the mark of true integrity.

    In my more than 40 years in education, Rocky Hanna stands out as the most genuine, approachable superintendent I’ve ever worked with. When choosing a superintendent, it is crucial to evaluate the entire individual, not just campaign rhetoric. It is important to know the facts, research for yourselves, and ask those who know him best – why Rocky? For me, it is simple.  He is a leader who cares, listens, gets results by empowering his principals and teachers, and is always putting our students first.

    Our district is on a path to excellence. A vote for Rocky Hanna is a vote for our students.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGTm9_0wFLDN2J00

    Joanne McCall currently serves as a licensed speech-language pathologist at Montford Middle School, and is past president of the Florida Education Association.

