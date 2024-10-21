Open in App
    Opinion: My name is Brian Welch - I work for you

    By Brian Welch,

    2 days ago

    I am not a politician.

    I know we often hear that refrain from candidates and elected officials. When I say it, I’m referring to my sincere lack of interest in the gamesmanship, posturing, attention, affection, admiration, reverence, or power that some perceive politicians to crave. The fact is – those things have always made me uncomfortable.

    I am a schoolteacher and I care about one thing, helping people.

    When I was elected to the Leon County Commission in 2020, I ran for the folks in northeast Leon County and giving them a voice at the table that was engaged, accountable and responsive. I vowed to bring home the infrastructure projects that were long overdue. I promised to be present and to communicate with every corner of District 4. I promised to respond quickly when needed and to address issues head-on. I committed to doing everything in my power to improve our quality life.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NfUp_0wFLAbJ000

    As I near the end of my first term, I am proud to say we have fulfilled those promises and then some. I often tell folks this is a 24/7 job, and it is. I have talked with neighbors about issues important to them in the Publix, the Walmart, the tire shop, the ball park, in the school gymnasium, at church, on the sidewalk, at the airport, and everywhere in between.

    In addition, we have built one of the most robust social media presences of any local elected official. We get over 100,000 impressions per month on our @commishwelch Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. We broadly distribute a monthly newsletter, a monthly Blueprint project update, a quarterly development update and post regularly about everything from traffic closures to events in the community. I’m hopeful you benefit from this information.

    We led the effort to create the first in Florida, Family Day in Leon County on the Friday after Thanksgiving, where we host a festival to celebrate the importance of the family.

    We have prioritized public safety and supported our local law enforcement professionals by increasing deputy starting salaries to $60k and creating a real-time crime center to monitor and prevent crime before it happens.

    We have fought for over $250 million in infrastructure projects for northeast Leon County that contribute to improved roadways, pedestrian safety, recreational facilities, and less time in traffic. Welaunee Boulevard, Bannerman Road, and the Market District Park will all be completed in the next four years.

    I am most proud of the Northeast Park, for which we broke ground on October 16 th , 10 years ahead of schedule. I led the effort to fast track this project which will be completed in two years and be enjoyed by families for generations, creating a space for our children to play and our community to thrive.

    I wake up every day with a heart for service, committed to making a difference and representing northeast Leon County to the best of my ability. It is the honor and privilege of my lifetime to serve our community and I pledge to you; I will never be a politician.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gazi0_0wFLAbJ000

    Brian Welch is running for re-election to the Leon County Commission District 4 seat and can be reached at brian@welchforleon.com .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: My name is Brian Welch - I work for you

