Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Tallahassee area Scouting Council celebrates 100 years with Jamboree

    By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoYys_0wFLAQXt00

    The Suwannee River Area Council is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024.

    As a part of the Centennial Jamboree celebration from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26, the local scouting team invites the public to come out and see what scouting in the 21st century is all about. There will be activities for youth of all ages, museum and other static displays, food trucks, demonstrations and more.

    As we approach the second century of scouting in the area, the organization looks forward to continuing its mission of guiding young people to make ethical and moral choices through the Scout Oath and Law.

    Come out and see scouting in action. Make new friends, play fun games and join the adventure.

    Activities for ages grade K-5 age youth include, arts and crafts, homemade costume design, Lego Pinewood Derby and Archery. For Grade 6-12 age youth include radio and textile classes, first aid education, compass course, knot tying relays, Geocaching, Archery and more.

    Location for the Jamboree is 4700 Chaires Cross Road, Tallahassee, 32317. Admission for adults is free and there is a nominal charge for youth to participate in the activities. Visit https://bit.ly/SRAC100 . James Tinghitella and Odie’s Oil have loaned their property for this event.

    A brief history of local scouting

    The Suwannee River Area Council dates back to 1924, when representatives from the territory between the Apalachicola River and Lake City met in Madison and established the Suwannee River Council, with Dr. Frederick Clifton Moor of Tallahassee as president.

    The word “Area” was added later, and by 1930, all 15 traditional counties of the Suwannee River Area Council were united under one banner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NIJV_0wFLAQXt00

    Scouting began much earlier in Florida’s Big Bend and Georgia’s Wiregrass region when these areas were predominantly rural.

    In August of 1912, businessman Will Watt, took a group of boys to Virginia to attend a scouting Jamboree. When they returned, the group started the first scouting troop in the area in Thomasville, Georgia.

    Afterward, in Tallahassee, Robert James Phillips, a master plumber and city councilman, led the effort to form a local troop. By December 1912, the Tallahassee Council had received its charter from Boy Scout headquarters in New York, and local boys were preparing to become Tenderfoot Scouts. Scouting spread quickly throughout the area.

    Scouting flourished throughout the 20th century, with new programs and categories of membership. Cub Scouting and Sea Scouting began in the 1930s, and the Order of the Arrow made its first appearance.

    By the end of World War II, the Suwannee River Area Council’s membership had more than doubled to 4,626 Scouts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRoZz_0wFLAQXt00

    In the 21st century, the most profound change has been the inclusion of girls and young women in the Scouting program.

    The original Boy Scout program was rebranded as “Scouts, BSA” in 2019, and all-female troops began forming in the Suwannee River Area Council.

    Coming in early 2025, the nationwide scouting organization will change its name from “Boy Scouts of America” to “Scouting America” to better reflect those that we now serve.

    About Suwannee River Area Council

    The Suwannee River Area Council was incorporated in 1924. It serves 13 counties throughout South Georgia and North Florida, with nearly 1,400 youth and over 500 volunteers. Over the past year, more than 40 young men and women earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and over 19,000 pounds of food were collected during the Scouting for Food drive. As we enter our second century, we remain committed to guiding young people with the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

    If you go

    What: The Suwannee River Area Council Scouting Centennial Jamboree

    When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

    Where: 4700 Chaires Cross Road

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee area Scouting Council celebrates 100 years with Jamboree

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy