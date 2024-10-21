Tallahassee area Scouting Council celebrates 100 years with Jamboree

The Suwannee River Area Council is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024.

As a part of the Centennial Jamboree celebration from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26, the local scouting team invites the public to come out and see what scouting in the 21st century is all about. There will be activities for youth of all ages, museum and other static displays, food trucks, demonstrations and more.

As we approach the second century of scouting in the area, the organization looks forward to continuing its mission of guiding young people to make ethical and moral choices through the Scout Oath and Law.

Come out and see scouting in action. Make new friends, play fun games and join the adventure.

Activities for ages grade K-5 age youth include, arts and crafts, homemade costume design, Lego Pinewood Derby and Archery. For Grade 6-12 age youth include radio and textile classes, first aid education, compass course, knot tying relays, Geocaching, Archery and more.

Location for the Jamboree is 4700 Chaires Cross Road, Tallahassee, 32317. Admission for adults is free and there is a nominal charge for youth to participate in the activities. Visit https://bit.ly/SRAC100 . James Tinghitella and Odie’s Oil have loaned their property for this event.

A brief history of local scouting

The Suwannee River Area Council dates back to 1924, when representatives from the territory between the Apalachicola River and Lake City met in Madison and established the Suwannee River Council, with Dr. Frederick Clifton Moor of Tallahassee as president.

The word “Area” was added later, and by 1930, all 15 traditional counties of the Suwannee River Area Council were united under one banner.

Scouting began much earlier in Florida’s Big Bend and Georgia’s Wiregrass region when these areas were predominantly rural.

In August of 1912, businessman Will Watt, took a group of boys to Virginia to attend a scouting Jamboree. When they returned, the group started the first scouting troop in the area in Thomasville, Georgia.

Afterward, in Tallahassee, Robert James Phillips, a master plumber and city councilman, led the effort to form a local troop. By December 1912, the Tallahassee Council had received its charter from Boy Scout headquarters in New York, and local boys were preparing to become Tenderfoot Scouts. Scouting spread quickly throughout the area.

Scouting flourished throughout the 20th century, with new programs and categories of membership. Cub Scouting and Sea Scouting began in the 1930s, and the Order of the Arrow made its first appearance.

By the end of World War II, the Suwannee River Area Council’s membership had more than doubled to 4,626 Scouts.

In the 21st century, the most profound change has been the inclusion of girls and young women in the Scouting program.

The original Boy Scout program was rebranded as “Scouts, BSA” in 2019, and all-female troops began forming in the Suwannee River Area Council.

Coming in early 2025, the nationwide scouting organization will change its name from “Boy Scouts of America” to “Scouting America” to better reflect those that we now serve.

About Suwannee River Area Council

The Suwannee River Area Council was incorporated in 1924. It serves 13 counties throughout South Georgia and North Florida, with nearly 1,400 youth and over 500 volunteers. Over the past year, more than 40 young men and women earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and over 19,000 pounds of food were collected during the Scouting for Food drive. As we enter our second century, we remain committed to guiding young people with the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

If you go

What: The Suwannee River Area Council Scouting Centennial Jamboree

When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: 4700 Chaires Cross Road

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee area Scouting Council celebrates 100 years with Jamboree