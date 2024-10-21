Tallahassee Active Lifelong Leaders kicks off 14th year of programs

Becoming a senior doesn’t mean slowing down – at least not for those who participate in the Tallahassee Senior Service’s TALL program.

Now in its 14th year, Tallahassee Active Lifelong Leaders (TALL) provides an opportunity for area seniors to enhance positive change in the community through advocacy and volunteerism. Patterned after the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Tallahassee program, TALL brings seniors a unique opportunity to get an up-close look at the many different facets of our community.

Through onsite visits and interactive activities with area leaders, class members gain valuable insights into how a community functions and the many challenges involved.

Last year, Jim Ely was one of two men in the Tallahassee Active Lifelong Leaders class. "When I discovered that only two applied, I decided to try and recruit other men to join next year’s class," Ely said in a press release. "I have always believed that one of the ingredients of a strong community is a very knowledgeable population. The TALL program is designed to increase your knowledge of our beautiful city so you can be a better citizen."

Each day focuses on a different topic and offers participants the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the community’s cultural, political, safety, legal & justice, educational, health, human service, and other public services or public-private initiatives. The goal is to inspire and better equip adults to enhance positive change and growth in the community, while enriching their own lives.

If you have a desire to be engaged in the community, attend a Preview Reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Tallahassee Senior Center, 1400 N Monroe Street.

There is no commitment to apply, and attending the reception is not mandatory to participate. TALL class members will meet on Tuesdays for eight weeks starting in January.

If you go

What : Tallahassee Active Lifelong Leaders

When : Preview Reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22

Where : Tallahassee Senior Center, 1400 N Monroe St.

Details: To find out more about the program, call Lisa Baggett at 850-891-4065 or visit TallahasseeSeniorFoundation.org

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Active Lifelong Leaders kicks off 14th year of programs