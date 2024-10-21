Can you take pictures of your ballot in Florida? Yes, with restrictions. What to know

Election day is fast approaching, and early voting has started in most Florida counties.

Cue the ballot selfies.

People love taking pictures of their ballots, often showing themselves smiling and holding them up or sliding them into a drop box. It's a chance to show you're engaged in the election, or that you voted for your favorite candidate.

But is it legal in Florida?

Yes, since 2019. But there are conditions:

You can take a picture of your ballot inside the voting booth

You can't take a picture of you inserting the ballot into the tabulator

You can't take pictures of anything else in the polling place or early voting area

Mark Ard, director of external affairs for the Florida Department of State, verified the change in an email and said the rules are reflected in the state's Polling Place Procedures Manual .

You are allowed to share or post your ballot pics online. And selfies of you and your "I VOTED" sticker or you standing next to a "VOTE HERE" sign are always welcome. Some polling places around the country even set up special booths or backdrops for voters who want to snap selfies, away from the voting.

Can you take pictures of your ballot? Are ballot selfies legal in Florida?

For several years they were not.

Nearly all the U.S. states have constitutional provisions to guarantee voting remains secret, according to one study , and the rest have statutory provisions. Florida Statute 104.20 states "any elector who, except as provided by law, allows his or her ballot to be seen by any person" is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.

Florida was one of at least 18 states that banned ballot selfies in an attempt to ensure privacy and protect an individual's freedom to vote, address concerns about coercion and bribery, and prevent disruption at the polling place.

Celebs who posted voting selfies, such as Justin Timberlake , were slammed online for doing it. In 2018, three Florida politicians were spotted posting ballot selfies . All of them removed the images once they were told of the ban.

However, with the explosion of mobile phone use, cameras in every pocket, social media and selfie culture over the last decade, that restriction has been challenged as more and more people share images on social media along with other aspects of their lives.

"Many young people, who share everything on social media, find it logical that they should be able to share a photo of their voted ballot with friends and followers," the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) said. "'Get-out-the-vote' organizations also find posting these 'ballot selfies' to be a motivating factor for younger people to participate in the voting process."

After a New Hampshire law was ruled unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds and the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal — several state legislatures updated their laws.

Florida changes ballot photo law

In 2019, the Florida Legislature passed SB 7066 , an omnibus elections bill that updated several elections administration regulations and policies, particularly to address ballot consistency and avoid the "butterfly ballot" fiasco in the 2000 presidential election recount in Palm Beach County and poor design in other counties that led to voters missing or misunderstanding races.

It also drew controversy over provisions to implement the voter-approved constitutional amendment that restored the voting rights of felons who have completed their sentences which added more obstacles to the process.

Tucked away in the bill and nearly unnoticed was a change to polling place photo policies.

In the Florida Statutes on polling place administration, 102.031 (5) was amended to say: "No photography is permitted in the polling room or early voting area, except an elector may photograph his or her own ballot ." The change went into effect July 1, 2019.

Since 2014, Alabama , Arizona , California , Colorado , Hawaii , Indiana , Nebraska , Oklahoma , and Utah have all either repealed bans on ballot selfies or passed laws allowing them, according to the NCSL. All Oregon ballots are vote-by-mail, which voters are free to photograph.

Some states such as Texas prohibit any wireless communication or recording devices of any kind within a certain distance of a polling location, so selfies can't be taken there anyway.

Florida prohibits any other photography at polling or early voting locations, including the use of security cameras, which must be covered if operational, according to state polling procedures. If the cameras are not working, a notice must be posted notifying voters the camera is not in use during voting hours.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Can you take pictures of your ballot in Florida? Yes, with restrictions. What to know