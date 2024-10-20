Open in App
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    The ultimate Tallahassee, Leon voters' guide to the Nov. 5, 2024, general election

    By Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPA6W_0wEOSsQL00

    To help you vote with confidence, below is a collection of links to forums, interviews and information about the races and candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot.

    Important dates to know

    • Monday, Oct. 21: First day of early voting
    • Sunday, Nov. 3: Last day of early voting
    • Tuesday, Nov. 5: General Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Candidate debate replays

    (The Tallahassee Democrat conducts a series of candidate forums in partnership with WFSU and the League of Women Voters. Click on the links on this online story or watch the full forums on our YouTube Page .)

    2024 general election guide

    The Democrat also puts together a voter guide for subscribers that puts the candidates head to head on the issues.

    Vote-by-Mail: What you need to know

    You can request a vote-by-mail ballot multiple ways — and it’s easier and cheaper than ever before. Starting with last August’s primary, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office began using vote-by-mail ballot envelopes with free postage, which means stamps are no longer necessary.

    To request a vote-by-mail ballot, call the Elections Office at 850-606-VOTE (8683) or go in person at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301; visit the Mail Ballot Request Service online at www.leonvotes.gov/vote-by-mail/request-vote-by-mail ; or request one by mail through a statewide request form (copies can be found at www.leonvotes.gov/Ways-to-Vote/Vote-by-Mail ).

    The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 24. They must be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when Election Day polls close.

    The U.S. Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week before election day. Vote-by-mail ballots can also be sent via USPS Priority Mail, FedEx, UPS and others to the Supervisor of Elections Office physical address on the Parkway.

    Vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at drop boxes, now known as “Secure Ballot Intake Stations,” at any of the ten early voting sites during early voting hours.

    Voting by mail, once the least popular way to cast a ballot in Leon County, became the most popular in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. In the general election ten years ago, only about 22% of voters cast ballots by mail. That surged to 41% in 2020 but dipped to 34% in 2022. In the most recent August primary, vote-by-mail hit nearly 42%.

    Early voting: What you need to know

    Early voting in the Nov. 5 general election begins on Monday, Oct. 21, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3, at 10 different sites in Leon County:

    • Dr. B.L. Perry Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams St.
    • Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road
    • Florida A&M University Student Union, 1628 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
    • Florida State University Student Union, 75 N. Woodward Ave.
    • Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Highway
    • Leon County Elections Center, 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway
    • Lake Jackson Community Center, 3840 N. Monroe St.
    • Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe St.
    • Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road
    • Woodville Community Center, 8000 Old Woodville Road

    Early voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except at the County Courthouse, which has hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voters can cast ballots at any of the sites regardless of their precinct.

    Election Day voting

    Voters who cast ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, must do so at their polling location. You can look up your voting location at www.leonvotes.gov/YourVoterinfo . Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

    ID requirements

    You must have a photo ID, including a driver’s license, a Florida ID card, a U.S. Passport, a debit or credit card, a military or student ID. For a full list, visit LeonVotes.gov .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: The ultimate Tallahassee, Leon voters' guide to the Nov. 5, 2024, general election

