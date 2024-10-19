Casting out hate with love: Can we reverse course on division? | Candace McKibben

On the same day I was preparing for my church’s worship service on the “fruit of the Spirit,” I received a mailing from the Southern Poverty Law Center about the month of October being declared Hate Crimes Awareness Month. The FBI’s most recent hate crime report identified 11,862 hate crime incidents in 2023, the most since the bureau started collecting the data in 1991.

In 2023, 114 Hate and Antigovernment Groups were tracked in Florida, including 41 statewide groups and two groups specific to Tallahassee.

The contrast between the nine dimensions of the Holy Spirit’s fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, and the many hate crimes of our nation in the last year against people, some have demonized and dehumanized, is vast.

How did we move from the tenets of Episcopal priest Robert Fulghum’s delightful essay, “Everything I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” those simple virtues of “share everything, play fair, don’t hit people, clean up your own mess, say you’re sorry” and other such kindnesses, to disdaining those who do not think, vote, believe, and act like us.

I am not sure how we got here, but I do trust the wisdom of Martin Luther King, Jr., who reminded us in a sermon, "Loving Your Enemies," preached at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, on Nov. 17, 1957, that “darkness cannot cast out darkness, only light can do that and hate cannot cast out hate only love can do that.”

Which brings me back to those dimensions of the Holy Spirit that seem like important qualities to emulate whether you are Christian or not.

Focus on love and listening

What if we focused on acts of love rather than crimes of hate? What if we acknowledged the kindness in the world rather than the meanness, the goodness rather than the evil, the beauty rather than the ugliness? It is not that we can ignore what is wrong in the world. Such ignorance comes at a high price.

I am moved by a local hero, Barbara Goldstein, daughter of Holocaust survivors and Executive Director of the Holocaust Education Resource Council (HERC), who wrote this week in the Tallahassee Democrat , “The fights we fight today — against hate, discrimination, violence, polarization – can all be informed by our knowledge of the past, particularly our globe’s darkest chapters.”

In a magnanimous spirit of love, she also notes we cannot just “fight,” and vows that HERC wishes not only to “stand up,” but also to “sit down” and listen.

The HERC Annual Remembrance Dinner 2024, is being held Oct. 29 at the Dunlap Champions Club, with cocktails at 5:30 and dinner at 6:30. The fundraising event in support of Holocaust Education will honor Jimmy Patronis, State of Florida Chief Financial Officer, as the “Steve Uhlfelder Humanitarian of the Year Award recipient,” and also will recognize Steve and Judy Winn as Community Leadership Honorees.

You can go to holocaustresources.org for more information or to purchase your ticket to attend and join their considerable efforts to make the world a better place.

Good news and good deeds

There are many organizations, like HERC, which seek to make the world a better place by the goodness and the love they instill. About a month ago, having come to a place of negative news overwhelm, I decided to invite some good news to my email inbox.

Now, once a week I receive from Good, Good, Good, which was created in 2017 and has five media platforms for sharing their news, a dose of good news. Their mission is to help their audience feel more hopeful and do more good, by reporting on positive news happenings in the world and creating helpful resources about the most impactful ways to make a positive difference.

In the world of journalism, there have been some adjustments to help encourage the positive attributes of humanity. While keeping the same core ethical standards of reliable journalism, including truth and accuracy, independence, fairness and impartiality, humanity, and accountability, peace journalism focuses on social cohesion and positive messaging instead of hatred and division.

Likewise, Solutions journalism adheres to the highest ethical standard while covering a response to a pressing social problem and evaluating the evidence of how the intervention is working, or not. This approach engages audiences for the betterment of the world.

Our local National Public Radio station, WFSU, is sensitive to this needed balance between the harshness in the world and the human need for positivity. I find myself in awe of their reporting and scheduling of programs for our best and balanced interest.

I am often moved by what I hear on our local station to do more research on stories I hear, and to share it with you, my kind readers, or with my lovely congregation in worship. I know that my spirit is encouraged to find the good by what I hear and reflect upon having listened to NPR.

Cooking meals in Steinhatchee

I think of corporations that do good in the world and the customers who support these purpose- driven companies.

What I read of companies like “TOMs” that originally donated to charity a pair of shoes for every pair sold and now gives a third of their profit to support mental health, or “BLQK Coffee,” who inspires joy and inspires service by donating 10% of their profits to charities that support social justice, is their willingness to be flexible and responsive to the best ways to make an impact in the world for good.

Some companies, like “Two Blind Brothers,” are so mission driven they donate 100% of their profits to preclinical retinal research to cure blindness in the world while being a strong voice for accessibility for all.

And I think of groups of well-intentioned people, people who value things like love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, who are increasing acts of love. I think of the Steinhatchee Friendship Chapel Church of God, living up to its name, as the kitchen team has been cooking three meals a day, seven days a week, about 200 meals daily, since Hurricane Helene.

Or hurricane disaster relief workers who are keeping long hours of hard work, day in and day out, for the benefit of others.

Or faithful HERC staff and volunteers who are planning for a fundraising event on Oct. 29 so that more children and adults in our state can learn about what can happen when hate goes unchecked, and the remarkable resilience of the human spirit to cast out hate with love.

I pray that next year, Hate Crimes Awareness Month will show a decrease in hate crimes incidents, and that we all will find the will and way to practice those qualities that uplift the better angels of our nature as we cast out darkness with light, and cast out hate with love.

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Casting out hate with love: Can we reverse course on division? | Candace McKibben