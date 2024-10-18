Gallop Franklin, Grace Glass spar on hot topics in candidate forum for House District 8

Incumbent Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee and Republican challenger Grace Glass clashed earlier this week over abortion, voting rights, and gun control during a House District 8 candidates forum produced by the League of Women Voters, WFSU Public Media, and the Tallahassee Democrat.

The combative encounter comes in an election where Democrats seek to hold the seats they have and pick up five additional ones to break the Republican supermajority in the House.

House District 8 covers all of Gadsden County and south and west Tallahassee. It skews so heavily Democratic that in the 10 years it has existed in its present configuration this is just the second time Republicans have contested it.

Two years ago Franklin picked up 71% of the vote in a race with Tallahassee attorney Curt Bender. The two mostly agreed on the issues but differed on who could be a more effective legislator.

This election, Franklin and Glass disagree on abortion access, gun rights, and economic development – along with whether a Democrat can be effective in a House with a GOP supermajority.

Glass is a 31-year old social media marketing strategist and international public relations specialist. She said party affiliation matters when competing for a fair share of the state budget for a district that has long been a pocket of poverty and is home to the state’s poorest zip code.

“This particular election is important because District 8 has been under one particular kind of leadership for the last 60 years and as a result we have seen uninhabitable living conditions for our seniors, stagnant state (economic) reports, and, of course, there’s no gainful employment. ... This is an opportunity to make it very clear that one sided leadership is no longer acceptable,” Glass said.

Franklin fired back that he has been in the Florida Legislature for just the last two years and has secured record funding for infrastructure and public education.

“And we also have health care bills passed to expand Medicaid in a way that now APRNs and nurse practitioners are able to order home health services for patients. ... I can say for sure, the two years that I served in a dominated Republican environment, I've been successful to bring people together to get things done,” Franklin said.

Here are three takeaways from the Franklin-Glass forum:

How will you vote on the proposed abortion amendment?

Grace said, “Amendment 4 does not define viability. It does not define healthcare providers. ... This particular amendment gives access for minors to have an abortion without their parents. That’s going a bit far too far. If you ask me, my stance on that is in Florida, we are in a pro-family state. "

Franklin said he voted against a six-week ban on the House floor and will vote for Amendment 4 in November. “When it comes to the amendment on the ballot, I am going to vote for it. ... I believe that that's between a woman, her doctor and her God,” Franklin said.

What can you do to reduce gun violence?

Glass said, “One of the ways we want to reduce gun violence is to ensure that we follow a protocol. In Tallahassee, there's a campaign called Lock Your Doors. Every day at 9 p.m., the Leon County Sheriff Department places a large alert, both by text message and on Facebook, reminding citizens to ‘lock your doors.’ It is statistically proven that criminals who utilize guns for violence, whether it's armed robberies or violent crimes, with (a gun) being stolen out of a car. So, we as law abiding citizens must do our part."

Franklin offered, “We have to have a multi-pronged approach. Obviously, one is addressing mental health. ... (And) we have to use technology; like biometrics. If you pick up my phone, you can't open it because it does not match your eyes or maybe your finger. So, ensuring that we have biometrics in a way where only those who purchase the weapon are able to use the weapon. Then there’s poverty. Sometimes desperate times will cause desperate measures. So, we do want to address poverty in the region as well.”

What bill will you file next legislative session that will benefit HD 8?

Glass: “My no. 1 bill I would like to do is to ensure first that the churches across District 8 are secure. Safety for most of these communities is all they have. They don't have ample employment; they don't have a quality education. As much as we have said is going to come or we're aiming towards it is not presently there. (So) to ensure their pastors, their congregations, are safe and that they can worship in peace is my top priority."

Franklin: “Mine's an economic development bill that creates investment zones. We can use local taxes to try to create incentives to bring companies into the district. ... Within that bill there's also access to capital for small businesses who are trying to grow in the district or even get started."

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com and is on X as @CallTallahassee . at jcall@tallahassee.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gallop Franklin, Grace Glass spar on hot topics in candidate forum for House District 8