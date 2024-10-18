A hurricane season treat, but beware chance of one last hellish trick from Mother Nature

On Sept. 29, I advised Floridians reeling in Helene’s wake and nervously monitoring the Caribbean for what would become Milton to “pause the deployment of your 15’ lawn skeletons, werewolves, and Cthuls-hu until the forecast gets a little clearer.”

While that forecast unfortunately did get clearer in a bad way, the good news is that today I can finally give residents of Florida and the Gulf Coast what they truly want: license to let those $449 animatronic ghouls go wild.

I can’t rule out a repeat of the Great American Clownpanic of 2016 this spooky season, but I am confident that at least the next week and a half will be free of the conepanics associated with tropical threats to the continental United States.

However, at longer range, hurricane season is not over.

Watching two tropical developments

Today, there are two areas to keep an eye on for tropical potential development through the weekend. The first of these is a tropical wave forecast to pass north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through Sunday. This wave stirred up consternation earlier in the week as the NHC’s Tropical Weather Outlook seemingly put it on a general trajectory towards the Southeastern U.S.

In reality, there never was a serious threat to the United States due to a protective cold front that will cause increasing wind shear over the wave starting Monday.

This system surprisingly blew up into Hurricane Oscar Saturday afternoon after the National Hurricane Center declared the system all but dead. That could bring "dangerous storm surge" to the Turks and Caicos Islands and heavy rainfall there as well as to the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba.

While models missed the rapid intensification, those same models call for the system to curve out to sea.

The other system is a broad area of convection and rotation that will move across the western Caribbean this weekend. While I don’t blame you for an involuntary shudder at the words “rotation” and “western Caribbean” in close proximity to one another, in this case a strong ridge of high pressure developing over Florida will guide this disturbance into Central America by Sunday.

While this system was the better bet for the possible development of a short-lived depression or storm this weekend (and it became Tropical Storm Nadine Friday night), it also poses precisely zero threat to the Gulf Coast.

Threat board appears clear through October, and in November odds dive of a U.S. hurricane landfall

The lack of current U.S. threats plus unfavorable upper-level winds for tropical development in the Caribbean and Gulf next week should carry us through late October without further incident. That is meaningful, because the latest Florida Category 3+ landfall, the 1921 Tarpon Springs hurricane, occurred on Oct. 25, and a major hurricane has never struck anywhere in the U.S. after the 28th.

Only about 2% of annual U.S. landfall activity occurs beyond that date: about 20 storms in around 170 years, seven of which were hurricanes. Most of this very late season activity is focused on South Florida.

Historical U.S. landfall rates decline so steeply at the tail end of October that there ought to be a runaway truck ramp at the bottom of it for two reasons. First, sea surface temperatures near the continental United States fall as cold fronts begin to regularly cross the Gulf and western Atlantic.

Hurricanes Milton, Helene and cold fronts have made the Gulf of Mexico chill out

In 2024, Helene and Milton have already cooled the eastern Gulf by 3-5 degrees in the past several weeks, and the potent cold front that dropped lows into the upper 30s and led the National Weather Service to issue an Uggs Warning for North Florida on Thursday morning will cool it off even further.

Shelf waters north of Tampa Bay are already seeing sea surface temps in the 70s, which is too tepid to long sustain tropical cyclone activity.

Additionally, the steady southward progression of mid-latitude winds blowing from west to east both leads to increased wind shear and to a tendency for late-season tropical activity originating in the Caribbean to turn northeast across the Greater Antilles, rather than head northwest or north into the Gulf in late October and November.

Mother Nature may have one last trick in this hellish hurricane season. Stay alert

So, history tells us that it’s a much heavier lift to bring a storm to Florida in the final month and change of hurricane season than it is in early or mid-October.

However, much as the Joker refuses to play by society’s rules (including the rule that a movie should be “successful” or “good”), 2024 has defied the strictures of climatology time and again and may do so once more.

There are solid indications that of a couple of weeks of unusually favorable upper-level winds are coming to the Caribbean starting at the very end of October and extending through mid-November.

With the Caribbean Sea still blazing hot, it’s possible one or two more named storms could be squeezed out of this set-up. That’s not to say that these would be U.S. landfall threats — history suggests they wouldn’t be — but it’s worth keeping an eye on the October 30 through November 10 window just in case.

With luck, any such storms will remain someone else’s problem, so next week’s column is the final regularly scheduled one of the 2024 season.

Per tradition, I’m once again inviting you to Stump the Tiger by sending me questions to be answered in this space next week. I’m planning on a reader-directed overview of Helene and Milton, so queries about those two historically awful storms will be prioritized.

As a reminder, please keep all questions reality-adjacent, or failing that, at least on the amusing rather than the appalling side of lunatic fringe.

Until then, keep watching the skies.

Dr. Ryan Truchelut is chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger, a Tallahassee start-up providing forensic meteorology and expert witness consulting services, and agricultural and hurricane forecasting subscriptions. Get in touch at ryan@weathertiger.com , and visit weathertiger.com for an enhanced, real-time version of our seasonal outlook.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A hurricane season treat, but beware chance of one last hellish trick from Mother Nature