Let there be light on I-10.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say they will likely be raising the lights along the north Florida interstate next week after lowering them ahead of Category 4 Hurricane Helene’s landfall on Sept. 26.

Darkness along I-10 has been a source of concern for early morning and late night commuters on the thoroughfare, and they’ve taken to social media to express safety concerns.

Here’s what a department spokesperson Lindsey Harrell said Thursday morning when the Democrat inquired about the lights.

“The high mast lights under discussion were initially lowered in advance of Hurricane Helene and remained down in preparation for the system that eventually became Hurricane Milton and made landfall less than two weeks after Helene.”

“The Department continues to monitor another disturbance in the Western Caribbean and tentatively plans to begin raising high mast lights along I-10 next week.”

“Should forecast models associated with this latest low-pressure system indicate intensification and potential impact to the Gulf Coast region the high mast lights will remain down until conditions improve.”

The Democrat’s meteorologist said Friday morning that the storm system is not expected to be any kind of threat to Florida.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tired of dark driving on I-10? With Helene, Milton passed, FDOT will turn lights back on