Amicus celebrates first year; Beer Society makes record donation | Around the Brew Bend

This week's column on our craft beer scene is a real two-fer.

In the first half, you're going to learn about everything surrounding the first anniversary of Tallahassee's newest craft brewery — Amicus Brewing Ventures, which opened one year ago this month.

And in the second half, we're going to recap our 7-year anniversary party last weekend at The Hub at Feather Oaks, where we made a record donation to the Leon County Humane Society from the proceeds of the 2024 Tallahassee Beer Society Membership Card.

Let's start by celebrating a big moment in the young history of Amicus Brewing .

It may have taken Amicus a little longer to open then they had planned, but they have been full speed ahead since the moment they started welcoming people through their doors in October 2023.

Of course, we give their delayed launch more leeway than most starting a new brewery because of the massively complicated build-out project they had on their hands revamping the 100-plus-year-old City Waterworks building in Downtown Tallahassee. And we think we can all agree that the finished product was well worth the wait.

What they've created is a stunning stop that must be made anytime you're touring Tallahassee's craft breweries, and it doesn't hurt that they're making great brews as well. Founded by four families that all met while going to church, you'll likely see every last one of them on hand this Saturday, Oct.19, as they toast to one year of beer!

Amicus anniversary party

They've got a lot planned, so let's break it down:

The anniversary party starts at noon on Saturday and goes till 11 p.m.

7 new beers will be on tap throughout the day

Commemorative 1-Year Anniversary glassware will be available for purchase

Two Foot Level, one of the most sought-after bands in our area, will be playing live from 3-6 p.m. (followed by the JJ Grey concert in Cascade park across the street at 7 p.m.)

Southern Hills Craft BBQ will be set up and serving their amazing smoked meat selection starting at 1:30 p.m.

OysterMom will be serving up grilled and raw fresh farm-raised oysters

Baked By Mayra, who has made a name for herself with some of the best homemade desserts around, will be bringing out a huge array of special anniversary treats

Anniversary flavors

Amicus actually gave us the exclusive details this week on the seven new beers they are releasing - and here they are:

1. TLH Firewater - Cherry, Lime, & Habanero Sour; 2. Cinners Imperial Stout - Cinnamon Roll Imperial Stout; 3. Annivershazy Gold - Hazy Double IPA; 4. Spikenard Cascades - Lavender & Pistachio Pale Ale; 5. Kick In The Cas(cades) - Pineapple & Habanero Pale Ale; 6. VaCay Fuggles - Vanilla & Coconut English Dark Mild; 7. Pineapple Express Transfiguration - Hazy IPA with Cannabis Terpenes

Quite the anniversary offerings, eh?

Amicus co-owner Shaun York certainly is proud of it - just like he is everyone on their team who've helped them succeed in their first year.

"It feels pretty amazing (to be celebrating one year) actually. We are so thankful for our supporters and amazing staff that have made this first year possible," he said. "Tallahassee and the surrounding area is truly a special place and to own and operate a brewery and taproom in this atmosphere is special. We are thrilled to celebrate with everyone on Saturday."

But, like all first-year business, Shaun said there has been a learning curve.

"We definitely learned a few things. Seasonal impacts, beer style sales and production schedules, operating without power, fixing glycol chillers on the fly, how to property plumb a drain line, and the list goes on," he said with a laugh. "Most importantly, as a large group of owners and friends, I think we’ve really learned how to appreciate each other’s talents and when and how much it’s appropriate to lean on them."

VIP experience

Amicus is even offering a "VIP Experience" for Saturday that costs $40 per person and gets you: Take home commemorative 16 oz. Libbey can glass; Two complimentary fills with beer of choice; 1 year logo slap coolie; Branded party necklace; Exclusive meal from Southern Hills BBQ (with a vegetarian option).

We are very excited to not only see these great folks at Amicus surviving in a tough and talented craft beer market like Tallahassee — but also thriving! They've become a go-to spot for a post-work beer in downtown, a wonderful location to hold your next event, and it never hurts when you're a stone's throw away from Tallahassee's most beautiful city park.

So congrats to Amicus on one year - and here's to many more. Can't wait to celebrate with these guys this weekend.

Record donation to Leon County Humane Society

The TLH Beer Society's 7th Anniversary Party this past Saturday at The Hub was once again a huge success — thanks to all y'all who showed up and showed out in the name of supporting local craft beer.

More than 500 people turned out for the ticketed event with proceeds benefiting the Leon County Humane Society, who are the stars of the show EVERY year because the party also serves as the site of our end-of-the-year donation to LCHS from the TLH Beer Society Membership Card sales.

ICYMI: We created a local membership card 3 years ago that gets you perks and discounts at 85-plus local business across North Florida and South Georgia ( tlhbeersociety.com ), and the benefactor each year has been the LCHS.

And this year was the biggest fundraiser yet.

After patrons settled in to the party and began sampling 30 different craft beers from 20 different local breweries, we let local all-star musician David Paul Zimmer take the wheel and perform for over an hour while folks visited with adoptable LCHS dogs, got their face painted by Hartworks Face and Body Painting, played lawn games, checked out our vendors, watched college football and sampled food from great trucks like Southern Hills, Baked By Mayra, Locos Tacos and PJ's Subs.

But when the sun went down and as keg after keg blew it was time to call the LCHS on stage and reveal how much money the 2024 TLHBS Membership Card had raised for them this year.

In Year 1, we donated $5,555, and in Year 2, the donation amount climbed to $7,500. So how did we top that?

By donating $10,000 in Year 3!

LCHS Executive Director Lisa Glunt, President Laura Johnson and over 20 members of LCHS were on hand for the party, and they said a bunch of nice things about the TLHBS upon receiving it and thanking us — most of which we brushed up and turned around and thanked THEM for all they do for finding local animals forever homes.

They're the REAL heroes here, and everyone who either bought a card or told someone about it this past year are the REAL MVPs for helping us spread the word and making the card as big as it's ever been.

Thank you. Thank you. THANK YOU, Tallahassee and beyond for your support of this fundraising initiative. And DOUBLE those thanks to all the local businesses that support it. Couldn't do it without ya, and we plan to make it even bigger in 2025.

Get ready for 2025 card

The new 2025 Membership Card is already in the works, and it'll be released for pre-sales ON Black Friday, Nov. 29, at midnight exclusively on our website. The cards will then arrive in Tallahassee in mid-December, just in time to give it as a gift or to start using as soon as the calendar turns from Dec. 31, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025.

We can't wait for another year of supporting and promoting local businesses via the Membership Card. So stay tuned for all the news about the new one coming soon.

In the meantime, go visit the LCHS and look into fostering or adopting. They have a ton of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats right now just waiting to meet you and enrich your lives!

Thanks again to everyone reading this for supporting our local craft breweries — both during the year, their milestone events (like Amicus this weekend) and at gatherings like our birthday party. And special shoutout to The Hub for once again hosting a fabulous party!

Year 4 will be here before we know it!

Danny Aller is the co-founder, along with Matthew Crumbaker, of the TLH Beer Society. Reach the Beer Society on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or email tlhbeersociety@gmail.com .

