Opinion: It’s time to put our students first in Leon County Schools

As a 26-year veteran educator, 19 years in Leon County Schools, I have had the privilege of witnessing our district’s strengths and challenges as both a teacher and administrator. I am also an LCS graduate and a parent of current students.

These experiences give me a unique perspective on the issues in our schools, which is why I am supporting Joe Burgess for superintendent.

In recent years, our district’s leadership has shifted away from prioritizing students. While we hear about fiscal responsibility, it often comes at the cost of student services. For example, class sizes have grown substantially, with teachers managing over 190 students daily. Annual budget cuts have forced reductions in teaching staff, leading to teacher burnout, and compromising the quality of instruction.

Our special education programs have suffered as well. Programs like LITE, which help students with disabilities learn job skills, have been cut back due to a lack of staffing and support. Essential services for deaf, hard of hearing, and visually impaired students are often delivered remotely because our district cannot offer competitive wages for these critical positions. This is not the level of care and support our children deserve.

The lack of funding for special education roles is alarming, with over 91 openings for paraprofessionals and interpreters. Instead of investing in these crucial positions, the district has increased salaries for certain district-level employees. While I don’t blame the superintendent for the national teacher shortage, I do fault him for not allocating resources to

student-focused positions.

Additionally, intervention services in math and reading have been reduced. Since COVID, the number of students struggling in math has risen, but support is limited. When parents request extra help, it often falls on our already overburdened teachers. The district’s financial choices have left students without the support they need to succeed.

Mental health support for students has also declined. My school, the largest high school in Leon County, recently lost its New Horizons program, which provided essential mental health and substance abuse counseling. The district’s response was that we have “plenty of support.”

However, we are facing a crisis in student mental health, and cuts like these exacerbate the problem.

Joe Burgess is a leader who understands these issues. With experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, he has a comprehensive view of our district’s challenges. I have worked with Burgess in various roles, at both the middle and high school levels, and he consistently puts students first. His commitment to their success is evident in his actions, and I believe he will prioritize their needs as superintendent.

This election is about more than just choosing a leader; it’s about making a statement on the direction we want for our schools. I urge you to join me in voting for Joe Burgess, a candidate who will fight for the resources and support our children deserve. Let’s make our schools a place where students truly come first.

Grace Bigelow is a public-school parent, educator, and assistant principal at Chiles High School in Tallahassee.

