Opinion: Your vote will have a big impact on Tallahassee and our neighborhoods

For years I’ve felt great pride in Tallahassee, but lately it’s waning a bit. I see headlines about our business successes, for which I’m glad, but what about our neighborhoods and our community as a whole?

· How well do you think public participation is working in city planning and development?

· What role should citizens and neighborhoods have in deciding on the uses of public properties, such as Northwood Mall or land surrounding the new fire station on Lake Bradford Road?

· Do you think Tallahassee is growing in a way that sustains our neighborhoods as well as business?

These are the questions your neighbors in the Alliance of Tallahassee Neighborhoods have been asking. Now we’ve also asked our city and county commission candidates-- you can read their answers on our website ( atntally.com ).

From our perspective, the city has lost its balance among growth, neighborhoods, and the environment. One reason is that it’s offering formulaic public participation where decisions are seemingly already made, instead of genuine problem-solving discussions. The choices we make in the commission election are likely to improve or worsen this situation.

We believe that real community participation is essential to good governance. It fosters stronger communities, infusing them with a wealth of ideas and public commitment. It uses public ideas to shape solutions and decisions.

The city has several important opportunities to host meaningful community participation.

Updating the Land Use and Mobility (transportation) Chapters of our Comprehensive Plan.The Comp Plan guides our growth and is the foundation of our zoning ordinance. To ensure our Plan reflects the vision of our community, meaningful community engagement is badly needed. The City has hired a consultant for this work but retains oversight. It should direct the consultants to convene citizen stakeholder committees to provide recommendations for each of the Plan’s elements. To date the input has not been structured to be meaningful. Commissioners should then present a Plan that incorporates the community’s input for public discussion as part of their adoption process.

Deciding how to use the Lake Bradford Fire Station and Northwood Mall properties.While there’ve been multiple public meetings on what to do with Northwood besides the police HQ, discussions about housing and other potential public uses have not been held or presented to the commission. We also need public discussion on what should be included on the new Lake Bradford Fire Station property. These large parcels belong to us and our engagement could help them be used to meet community needs and to create public spaces we aspire to.

The decisions of our local elected officials affect our daily lives. The composition of our city and county commissions will be decided in this election. Some candidates support the status quo and others want to see a better balance between growth, neighborhoods, and the environment. Where do you stand? Answer by voting!

Vote now by mail, at Early Voting October 21-Nov. 3 (a good idea because experienced election staff will help with any questions or problems), or on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Kathy McGuire is chair of the Alliance of Tallahassee Neighborhoods. She holds a master's degree in urban and regional planning, spent her career in program and policy analysis, and passionately believes in voting and good government.

