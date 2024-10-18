What channel is FSU football vs Duke on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 8 game

It's a rare college football Friday, and Florida State is looking to remain undefeated against Duke .

That will be a tough task. FSU is coming off a much-needed bye after a 29-13 loss to No. 9 Clemson that dropped them to 1-5 on the season. Brock Glenn will be the starting quarterback again in place of the injured DJ Uiagalelei after going 23 of 41 for 228 yards and two touchdowns with an interception last week. The Seminoles will hope to get their running game back in order after Lawrance Toafili led the team with 16 rushing yards vs. Clemson.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Blue Devils are 5-1 coming off their bye. Coach Manny Diaz has had success against FSU, going 2-1 in his previous post at Miami. His Duke team is led by quarterback Maalik Murphy, who went 18 of 31 for 205 yards, two TDs and a pick in their most recent game, a 24-14 loss to Georgia Tech. Star Thomas is sixth in the ACC with 528 rushing yards.

Here's how to watch the FSU game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Florida State football vs Duke on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

Florida State vs. Duke will broadcast nationally on ESPN2 in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Mike Monaco and Kirk Morrison will call the game from the booth at Wallace Wade Stadium, with Dawn Davenport reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch FSU vs Duke live on Fubo (free trial)

FSU football vs Duke time today

Date: Friday, October 18

Friday, October 18 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Florida State vs Duke game starts at 7 p.m. from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

FSU football vs Duke predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 17.

Duke 17, FSU 10 : I don't expect this one to be a high-scoring game. Glenn will continue to show signs of life, but the inability to get in the end zone and continued rushing struggles will ultimately be the reason FSU can't get a win on the road. - Liam Rooney

ODDS: Duke by 3

O/U: 42½

Florida State football schedule 2024

August 24: vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland (L 24-21)

September 2: vs. Boston College (L 28-13)

September 7: Open

September 14: vs. Memphis (L 20-12)

September 21: vs. California (W 14-9)

September 28: at SMU (42-16)

October 5: vs. Clemson (L 29-13)

October 12: Open

October 18: at Duke, 7 p.m.

October 26: at Miami, 7 p.m.

November 2: vs. North Carolina

November 9: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

November 16: Open

November 23: vs. Charleston Southern

November 30: vs. Florida

Record: 1-5

Duke football schedule 2024

August 30: vs Elon (W 26-3)

September 6: at Northwestern (W 26-20, 2OT)

September 14: vs UConn (W 26-21)

September 21: at Middle Tennessee (W 45-17)

September 28: vs North Carolina (W 21-20)

October 5: at Georgia Tech (L 24-14)

October 12: Open

October 18: vs Florida State, 7 p.m.

October 26: vs SMU, 8 p.m.

November 2: at Miami

November 9: at NC State

November 16: Open

November 23: vs Virginia Tech

November 30: at Wake Forest

Record: 5-1

