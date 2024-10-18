Open in App
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    FAMU football at Jackson State: Who will move ahead in the SWAC East standings?

    By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8Nrr_0wBv1Dti00

    Only two of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s East teams remain unbeaten.

    On Saturday, that will change when Florida A&M football travels to Jackson State’s Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium for a Week 8 SWAC matchup.

    The Rattlers enter Saturday at 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the SWAC, most recently beating Alabama State 28-13 two weeks ago. FAMU is ranked 18th in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll.

    Jackson State is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the SWAC, last defeating Alabama A&M two weeks ago. Jackson State is No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll .

    Both FAMU and Jackson State are returning to action from bye weeks.

    Fans can watch the FAMU versus Jackson State matchup on ESPNU. The Rattler Sports Network will also host its audio broadcast on the Rattlers mobile app .

    Let’s meet the Rattlers and the Tigers and predict which team will overtake the SWAC East’s No. 1 spot .

    Florida A&M at Jackson State: Tale of the Tape

    Records

    • FAMU (3-2) ― Last Game: W, 28-13 at Alabama State
    • Jackson State (4-2) ― Last Game: W, 45-38 vs. Alabama A&M

    Head Coaches

    • FAMU: James Colzie III (3-2)
    • Jackson State: T.C. Taylor (11-6)

    Players to Watch

    • FAMU: Wide Receiver Jamari Gassett, Linebacker Nay'Ron Jenkins
    • Jackson State: Quarterback JaCobian Morgan, Defensive Lineman Joshua Nobles

    Team Historical Accolades

    • FAMU: 17 claimed national championships (16 Black College, one NCAA Division I-AA)
    • Jackson State: Four claimed Black College Football National Championships

    All-Time Series

    • Jackson State leads FAMU 12-8-2

    Last Matchup

    • FAMU 28, Jackson State 10

    Florida A&M at Jackson State: Meet the Teams

    Though it’s only October, FAMU and Jackson State’s matchup has postseason ramifications.

    Whoever prevails on Saturday can position themselves to represent the SWAC East in the league’s title game on Dec. 7.

    Last season, the Rattlers won the SWAC Championship under former coach Willie Simmons, who now is the running backs coach at Duke. James Colzie III is now the head coach of FAMU football .

    The Rattlers’ SWAC title ended a two-year run by Jackson State, which claimed the trophy in 2021 and 2022 under former head coach Deion Sanders, who has the same position for the Colorado Buffaloes . Former Jackson State quarterback and wide receiver T.C. Taylor now head coaches the Eagles.

    FAMU quarterback Daniel Richardson and Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan have both impressed.

    Richardson ranks 16 amongst FCS quarterbacks with 236.6 yards per game. The graduate student has completed 103 of 154 (67 percent) of his passes for nine touchdowns against three interceptions.

    Morgan quarterbacks Jackson State’s 30th-ranked FCS offense. The junior is 50th amongst FCS quarterbacks with 180.2 passing yards per game. Morgan has completed 73 of 110 passes (66 percent) for 10 touchdowns against three interceptions.

    Jackson State defensive lineman Joshua Nobles leads the SWAC with 5.5 sacks, significantly contributing to the Tigers’ 17th FCS defense.

    FAMU doesn’t have a high national mark on defense. However, things looked up for the Rattlers as defensive backs Deco Wilson and TJ Huggins nabbed interceptions in their last game at Alabama State. FAMU linebacker Nay’Ron Jenkins also scored on a 20-yard fumble recovery.

    Florida A&M at Jackson State: Who will win?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCPHa_0wBv1Dti00

    FAMU versus Jackson State has game-of-the-year potential based on both teams’ talent, mutual hate for one another, and what’s on the line.

    Jackson State has one of the most riled-up fanbases, leading the FCS in regular season attendance in 2023 .

    So, home-field advantage will play a role in this game. How? That remains to be seen.

    The Rattlers have played in their share of hostile stadiums, most recently at Alabama State’s homecoming game. So, facing the crowd may be the least of the Rattlers’ worries.

    Expect FAMU to show grit and poise to sneak by Jackson State to pull ahead as SWAC East’s leader on Saturday.

    Score Prediction: FAMU 28, Jackson State 17

    BOLD PREDICTION: The Rattlers will force three interceptions by the Tigers offense.

    Florida A&M at Jackson State ― Week 8, SWAC

    When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

    Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium; Jackson, Mississippi

    Broadcast: ESPNU, Rattlers mobile app

    Tickets: Purchase Here

    Gerald Thomas, III is a multi-time award-winning journalist for his coverage of the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Tallahassee Democrat.

    Follow his award-winning coverage on RattlerNews.com and contact him via email at GDThomas@Tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU football at Jackson State: Who will move ahead in the SWAC East standings?

