Take a cool walk into fall on the Miccosukee Greenway | Gregg Patterson

It’s finally getting cooler! Yahoo!

As a result, Move Tallahassee will kick-off the fall season with an out and back trek totaling 3.5 miles on the beautiful Miccosukee Greenway this Saturday morning.

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Miccosukee Greenway at the Thornton Road parking lot.

There are good seven reasons you don’t want to miss this walk.

1) Its cooler and our mornings are an ideal temperature.

2) It’s good for you. Walking is a low impact exercise that provides numerous health benefits.

3) Everyone is invited - We encourage walkers at all levels – We have a lead and sweep person so no one will be left behind.

4) Its out in Nature – A walk into the woods is good for the soul.

5) The footpath surface is mostly well-maintained crushed shell. The hills are mostly low in slope with beautiful views.

6) People – you can meet lots of new people.

7) Its free.

Description: This walk is an approximate 3.5 mile round trip. We will head west towards town on a mostly canopied path to the Edenfield parking area and turn around. Here there are bathrooms and water available. Of course, you will have the option to turnaround wherever you feel comfortable. On this greenway, you will see many others walking, running, biking and riding horses.

Directions : Traveling east on Mahan Drive (US 90) – go approximately 3.6 miles past Capital Circle to the blinking light at Thornton Road. Take a left and go about 1 mile (you will cross Miccosukee Road at the dead end). The Thornton Road parking lot will be straight ahead. Cars to the right, horse trailers to the left.

For email notifications of our upcoming walks go to meetup.com and join Move Tallahassee.

Our walks typically have anywhere from 40-70 walkers representing wide diverse cross section of our community. This includes Families, children, the young, retired, families, people friendly pets and more. The real reward is to see everyone walking, talking and smiling.

You don’t want to miss this walk.

Are you in?

Contact Gregg Patterson of Move.Tallahassee at greggbpatterson@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Take a cool walk into fall on the Miccosukee Greenway | Gregg Patterson