Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Take a cool walk into fall on the Miccosukee Greenway | Gregg Patterson

    By Gregg Patterson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAQhG_0wBuzEkX00

    It’s finally getting cooler! Yahoo!

    As a result, Move Tallahassee will kick-off the fall season with an out and back trek totaling 3.5 miles on the beautiful Miccosukee Greenway this Saturday morning.

    When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

    Where: Miccosukee Greenway at the Thornton Road parking lot.

    There are good seven reasons you don’t want to miss this walk.

    1) Its cooler and our mornings are an ideal temperature.

    2) It’s good for you. Walking is a low impact exercise that provides numerous health benefits.

    3) Everyone is invited - We encourage walkers at all levels – We have a lead and sweep person so no one will be left behind.

    4) Its out in Nature – A walk into the woods is good for the soul.

    5) The footpath surface is mostly well-maintained crushed shell. The hills are mostly low in slope with beautiful views.

    6) People – you can meet lots of new people.

    7) Its free.

    Description: This walk is an approximate 3.5 mile round trip. We will head west towards town on a mostly canopied path to the Edenfield parking area and turn around. Here there are bathrooms and water available. Of course, you will have the option to turnaround wherever you feel comfortable. On this greenway, you will see many others walking, running, biking and riding horses.

    Directions : Traveling east on Mahan Drive (US 90) – go approximately 3.6 miles past Capital Circle to the blinking light at Thornton Road. Take a left and go about 1 mile (you will cross Miccosukee Road at the dead end). The Thornton Road parking lot will be straight ahead. Cars to the right, horse trailers to the left.

    For email notifications of our upcoming walks go to meetup.com and join Move Tallahassee.

    Our walks typically have anywhere from 40-70 walkers representing wide diverse cross section of our community. This includes Families, children, the young, retired, families, people friendly pets and more. The real reward is to see everyone walking, talking and smiling.

    You don’t want to miss this walk.

    Are you in?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCl6n_0wBuzEkX00

    Contact Gregg Patterson of Move.Tallahassee at greggbpatterson@gmail.com

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Take a cool walk into fall on the Miccosukee Greenway | Gregg Patterson

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    A 42-year-old Florida Woman Wins $1 Million from Scratch-Off Ticket
    Akeenalast hour
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    A hurricane season treat, but beware chance of one last hellish trick from Mother Nature
    Tallahassee Democrat2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy