Opinion: Beyond October: Empowering individuals with disabilities in the workplace

During October, our state and country celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month. This has been an ongoing activity since 1988, which was two years before the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed.

Work, as we all know, is the gateway to freedom, independence, and self-sufficiency. However, for persons with disabilities (PWDs) full-time employment in an industry of their choosing has historically been fraught with barriers. These barriers have included: physical, transportation, technical, and attitudinal biases.

While physical barriers are mostly a thing of the past, PWDs still face attitudinal barriers, as well as the lack of affordable and dependable transportation options. They also frequently do not have a history of work experience to secure competitive wages that will cover traditional bills, as well as the unique expenses related to their disability – thus keeping PWDs relegated to state and federal programs.

According to recent federal statistics (CY 2022), full-time employment for PWDs in Florida is approximately 29.5%, while the national average is 30.1%. Another telling statistic, which reveals the underpayment of PWDs workers, is the average wage gap of $8,321 relative to their non-PWDs coworkers, who are making roughly $55,208 compared to the $46,887 average salary of those with disabilities.

This gap reflects the ongoing bias in the workplace since many of Florida’s working PWDs have higher education degrees. The 2024 National Disability Compendium reports that 21.6% of the PWDs population have bachelor’s degrees or higher. As a result, many are overqualified for the positions they hold.

While statistics abstractly tell the story, they do not fully represent the hardships PWDs face. Recently, I served as a mentor to two different individuals moving to Tallahassee with significant disabilities. One came as a distinguished guest lecturer at Florida State University, and the other as a law student. Both individuals ran into issues regarding housing, transportation, and access to in-home healthcare. These individuals were shocked by the lack of accessible tools for independent living within our community.

Yet, in being optimistic about the future, I am excited to share with you information about the leadership of two of our elected leaders, Sen. Corey Simon (R) and Rep. Allison Tant (D), who have been sponsoring workforce change for PWDs. Their work may help unleash future innovators with disabilities like those past innovators who have contributed so much to our nation’s successes. These include Charles Schwab (dyslexia), Ralph Braun (polio), George Carver (whooping cough survivor), and others. We have all benefited from their innovations because of their out-of-box thinking and different perspectives on living with a disability.

Tant and Simon are not only creating new opportunities, but they are also changing the optics of how public leaders can and should collaborate. They are addressing workforce incentives through the James Patrick Memorial Program and property tax issues for surviving spouses of PWDs. It is well documented that non-disabled spouses (the best of us) are also living the adaptive life of PWDs. The barriers faced by the person with disability through work, healthcare, transportation, and recreation are also faced by the spouse and other family members.

Therefore, as we recognize the many contributions that persons with disabilities have made to the economy, science, and the world, it is crucial that we maintain our efforts to remove barriers year-round and especially during the legislative session. Good public policy matters.

Please join me as a change agent for greater inclusion in all of life’s activities for all persons.

JR Harding is an advocate, author, speaker, and Florida State University faculty member. He can be reached at jr@jrharding.com .

