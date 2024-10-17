Open in App
    Tallahassee Democrat

    Take a spin on the carousel of history in 'Aint' No Back to a Merry-Go-Round'

    By Tyler Blackerby,,

    2 days ago

    From Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Ilana Trachtman comes a powerful new documentary that serves as a reminder of the recentness of the Jim Crow era, the racial power imbalances and fraught social conditions that defined it, and the persistent determination of those who helped bring about change.

    “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round” (2024) transports audiences back to the 1960s, flying them through Maryland’s colorful and exciting Glen Echo Amusement Park, which sits right outside Washington, D.C., before plopping them outside the gates. There, we see a white security guard stop a black man, Rev. Laurence Henry, as he attempts to enter Glen Echo.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuFl6_0wAKEZLa00

    “Can I ask your race?” the security guard says.

    “My race? I belong to the human race,” Rev. Laurence Henry replies.

    Of course, the Reverend is denied entry.

    “What class person do you allow to come in here?” he inquires.

    After all, we’re in 1960.

    “White people,” the guard responds.

    And Black people aren’t allowed inside family fun amusement parks.

    Trachtman’s documentary recounts the relatively unknown history of the 1960 protests at Glen Echo Amusement Park, the stories of the Howard University students who sat on the segregated carousel and the Jewish community members that allied together there, and the influence this extended picketing campaign had on the Civil Rights Movement. But it is no dry history lesson.

    Through the careful assemblage of interviews and archival documents — including but not limited to footage, newspapers, arrest records, and family photographs — “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round” is textured with the lived experiences and memories of Black and Jewish activists who participated in the protests.

    The film offers audiences an immersive and visualized oral history told through the voices of those who were members of the Howard University-based Non-Violent Action Group (NAG) and the Jewish community of Bannockburn who stocked the picket lines at Glen Echo—Dion Diamond, Hank Thomas, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Helene Wilson, and more.

    The testimonies of these surviving protesters, many of whom continued their activist efforts elsewhere after Glen Echo announced they would integrate the park on March 14 of 1961, is one of the most compelling aspects of this documentary.

    By putting audience in contact with those who were on the ground-level, the film presents an empathetic, reflective, and compelling narrative that humanizes the actors of civil rights history and makes tangible their collective memory.

    But while “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round” transports audiences to the past, it doesn’t keep them there. Central to this film is a reflection upon the importance of grassroots movements and the necessity of social activism today.

    “I want the kids today to know that if they don't fight for their legal and inalienable rights, it’s gonna come back and bite you in the butt,” says Dion Diamond, a man who participated in the Glen Echo protests and who was arrested at least 30 times during the civil rights movement, as the film comes to a close.

    “You don’t have to wait for other people. You just have to know there’s injustice right in front of you and stand up and oppose it,” says Nancy Stoller, a member of the Jewish Bannockburn community and NAG who also participated in the Glen Echo protests.

    Whether you’re a historian, educator, student, or somebody just interested in learning more about the Civil Rights Movement, you will likely find Ilana Trachtman’s “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round” to be an exemplary case of humanistic, historical storytelling and an inspiring call to action.

    Tyler Blackerby is an M.A. student in the FSU Department of English whose work focuses on historical symbolism, diverse representation, and socio-political discourse in literature and media.

    If you go

    What: “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round” presented by the Tallahassee Film Society in partnership with the Tallahassee Jewish Federation and the IMAX Challenger Learning Center

    When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

    Where: IMAX Challenger Learning Center, 200 South Duval St.

    Cost: $11 general admission, $9 for TFS members and students; tallahasseefilms.com

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Take a spin on the carousel of history in 'Aint' No Back to a Merry-Go-Round'

