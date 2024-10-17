FSU at Duke 'has a lot of meaning' to Blue Devils assistant, former FAMU coach Willie Simmons

Willie Simmons has a new job in a new location.

And he's still enjoying the same success.

The former Florida A&M head football coach is amidst his first season as the Duke Blue Devils running backs coach on Manny Diaz’s staff.

The Blue Devils have begun the season 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, faltering in their most recent game at Georgia Tech 24-14 on Oct. 5. Duke was on a Week 7 bye.

Simmons says the key to Duke’s success has been its “workman’s attitude” and ability to out-grit opponents.

“Exceeded many expectations. But a lot of football left to play,” Simmons told the Tallahassee Democrat on a phone call. “We still control our destiny, which is what you want for your team. We’re excited to finish off as well as we started.”

Simmons joined Duke’s staff this January , resigning from FAMU after six years. Simmons went 45-13 while leading the Rattlers and claimed the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl title victories in his final season.

Overall, Simmons has a 66-24 record as a head coach, dating back to his 2015-2017 tenure at Prairie View A&M.

Simmons’ job at Duke is his second time as a running backs coach. He previously held the same title at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2011 as he earn his chops in the coaching profession.

Under Simmons, Duke running back Star Thomas is the ACC’s sixth-best rusher, collecting 528 yards and four touchdowns on 113 attempts.

Thomas’ success is a testament to how Simmons holds the same mindset as when he was tasked with leading FAMU’s football program.

“I’ve always taken the approach that regardless of your responsibility, you do it to the best of your ability. Whether I’m the head coach, coordinator, or just a position coach ― I still have a job to do and approach them the same,” Simmons said.

“I come to work with the same mindset as I had when I was the head coach. The only difference is that I’m in charge of seven instead of overseeing the entire program. Just making sure those seven guys are doing everything they’re supposed to do on the field, in the classroom, and the community.”

Simmons will be on the opposing sideline of a Tallahassee-based college football team this Friday.

Duke hosts Florida State for a Friday night lights game at Wallace Wade Stadium, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Both return to action from bye weeks.

Simmons, a Quincy native, grew up watching the Seminoles and rooting for FSU’s Heisman and national championship-winning quarterback Charlie Ward .

While head coaching FAMU, Simmons built a connection with the FSU head coach Mike Norvell .

Simmons is also close to FSU’s director of scouting, Rick Stockstill . Stockstill was Clemson’s coaching staff assistant when Simmons arrived in 2000 out of James A. Shanks High School. Stockstill also hired Simmons as Middle Tennessee State’s running backs coach for his first full-time coaching gig.

The former FAMU head coach and current Duke running backs coach also shares connections with FSU assistants Ron Dugans, Corey Fuller, and Odell Hagans.

“I don’t circle games, per se, but it’s a game that has a lot of meaning for me, being a guy from that area,” Simmons said. “It’ll be great to see all those familiar faces on the sideline, pregame, and get to chop it up with them.”

FSU is struggling this season, sitting at 1-5.

However, Simmons isn’t overlooking the visiting Seminoles.

“Even though they’ve had their struggles this year, it’s still the Florida State Seminoles,” Simmons said.

“They’re a talented team. You watch them on film and try to wrap your head around the fact they’re 1-5 when you see the amount of talent they have running around. We definitely will have our hands full. It will take everything we have to knock this team off because their record is not an indicator of their talent.”

Now at Duke, Willie Simmons still keeps up with FAMU football

Though Simmons has moved on from FAMU, he still finds time to cheer on the Rattlers.

Simmons’ former assistant, James Colzie III, now head coaches the Rattlers . FAMU is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the SWAC.

The Rattlers are set for a SWAC showdown at Jackson State (4-2, 2-0 in SWAC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU and the Rattlers mobile application .

“The coaches there are buying into what Coach Colzie’s implementing there,” Simmons said.

“Looking forward to seeing those guys chase another championship. It’ll be a huge feat for Colzie to get one in his first year.”

Simmons is a running backs coach, but he knows a good quarterback when he sees one. Simmons was an All-American quarterback at Shanks before playing collegiately at Clemson and The Citadel.

One of Simmons’ final FAMU recruits was Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson . The graduate transfer from Florida Atlantic has led the Rattlers to two comeback victories over Norfolk State and South Carolina State and a two-score win to beat Alabama State.

Richardson’s stats are amongst the best of Football Championship Subdivision quarterbacks.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Simmons said of Richardson.

“He looks like he’s becoming the leader of that bunch. I hope he understands the pressure of being a quarterback at FAMU because there’s always a lot and some big shoes to fill. I think he has the temperament to get it done. So, I’m glad that he could stick on even after the transition.”

Former FAMU coach Willie Simmons climbing the coaching ladder at Duke

The dream remains the same for Simmons.

He wants to head coach a Football Bowl Subdivision program someday.

So, Simmons is soaking in as much information as possible during his Duke tenure.

He’ll get a call someday.

“Just trying to be an asset to the program. I’m learning a lot from [Diaz],” Simmons said.

“So, when that opportunity does come around again for me to run my own program, there are many things from him that I will take with me.”

Florida State, Florida A&M Football This Weekend

Friday, Oct. 18: Florida State at Duke at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 19: Florida A&M at Jackson State at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPNU and the Rattlers mobile app

Gerald Thomas, III is a multi-time award-winning journalist for his coverage of the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Tallahassee Democrat.

Follow his award-winning coverage on RattlerNews.com and contact him via email at GDThomas@Tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee .

