Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    FSU at Duke 'has a lot of meaning' to Blue Devils assistant, former FAMU coach Willie Simmons

    By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    Willie Simmons has a new job in a new location.

    And he's still enjoying the same success.

    The former Florida A&M head football coach is amidst his first season as the Duke Blue Devils running backs coach on Manny Diaz’s staff.

    The Blue Devils have begun the season 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, faltering in their most recent game at Georgia Tech 24-14 on Oct. 5. Duke was on a Week 7 bye.

    Simmons says the key to Duke’s success has been its “workman’s attitude” and ability to out-grit opponents.

    “Exceeded many expectations. But a lot of football left to play,” Simmons told the Tallahassee Democrat on a phone call. “We still control our destiny, which is what you want for your team. We’re excited to finish off as well as we started.”

    Simmons joined Duke’s staff this January , resigning from FAMU after six years. Simmons went 45-13 while leading the Rattlers and claimed the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl title victories in his final season.

    Overall, Simmons has a 66-24 record as a head coach, dating back to his 2015-2017 tenure at Prairie View A&M.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YT6U2_0wAK3Cvt00

    Simmons’ job at Duke is his second time as a running backs coach. He previously held the same title at Middle Tennessee State from 2007 to 2011 as he earn his chops in the coaching profession.

    Under Simmons, Duke running back Star Thomas is the ACC’s sixth-best rusher, collecting 528 yards and four touchdowns on 113 attempts.

    Thomas’ success is a testament to how Simmons holds the same mindset as when he was tasked with leading FAMU’s football program.

    “I’ve always taken the approach that regardless of your responsibility, you do it to the best of your ability. Whether I’m the head coach, coordinator, or just a position coach ― I still have a job to do and approach them the same,” Simmons said.

    “I come to work with the same mindset as I had when I was the head coach. The only difference is that I’m in charge of seven instead of overseeing the entire program. Just making sure those seven guys are doing everything they’re supposed to do on the field, in the classroom, and the community.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mRbQ_0wAK3Cvt00

    Simmons will be on the opposing sideline of a Tallahassee-based college football team this Friday.

    Duke hosts Florida State for a Friday night lights game at Wallace Wade Stadium, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Both return to action from bye weeks.

    Simmons, a Quincy native, grew up watching the Seminoles and rooting for FSU’s Heisman and national championship-winning quarterback Charlie Ward .

    While head coaching FAMU, Simmons built a connection with the FSU head coach Mike Norvell .

    Simmons is also close to FSU’s director of scouting, Rick Stockstill . Stockstill was Clemson’s coaching staff assistant when Simmons arrived in 2000 out of James A. Shanks High School. Stockstill also hired Simmons as Middle Tennessee State’s running backs coach for his first full-time coaching gig.

    The former FAMU head coach and current Duke running backs coach also shares connections with FSU assistants Ron Dugans, Corey Fuller, and Odell Hagans.

    “I don’t circle games, per se, but it’s a game that has a lot of meaning for me, being a guy from that area,” Simmons said. “It’ll be great to see all those familiar faces on the sideline, pregame, and get to chop it up with them.”

    FSU is struggling this season, sitting at 1-5.

    However, Simmons isn’t overlooking the visiting Seminoles.

    “Even though they’ve had their struggles this year, it’s still the Florida State Seminoles,” Simmons said.

    “They’re a talented team. You watch them on film and try to wrap your head around the fact they’re 1-5 when you see the amount of talent they have running around. We definitely will have our hands full. It will take everything we have to knock this team off because their record is not an indicator of their talent.”

    Now at Duke, Willie Simmons still keeps up with FAMU football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LBl3_0wAK3Cvt00

    Though Simmons has moved on from FAMU, he still finds time to cheer on the Rattlers.

    Simmons’ former assistant, James Colzie III, now head coaches the Rattlers . FAMU is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the SWAC.

    The Rattlers are set for a SWAC showdown at Jackson State (4-2, 2-0 in SWAC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU and the Rattlers mobile application .

    “The coaches there are buying into what Coach Colzie’s implementing there,” Simmons said.

    “Looking forward to seeing those guys chase another championship. It’ll be a huge feat for Colzie to get one in his first year.”

    Simmons is a running backs coach, but he knows a good quarterback when he sees one. Simmons was an All-American quarterback at Shanks before playing collegiately at Clemson and The Citadel.

    One of Simmons’ final FAMU recruits was Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson . The graduate transfer from Florida Atlantic has led the Rattlers to two comeback victories over Norfolk State and South Carolina State and a two-score win to beat Alabama State.

    Richardson’s stats are amongst the best of Football Championship Subdivision quarterbacks.

    “He’s done a phenomenal job,” Simmons said of Richardson.

    “He looks like he’s becoming the leader of that bunch. I hope he understands the pressure of being a quarterback at FAMU because there’s always a lot and some big shoes to fill. I think he has the temperament to get it done. So, I’m glad that he could stick on even after the transition.”

    Former FAMU coach Willie Simmons climbing the coaching ladder at Duke

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjQmy_0wAK3Cvt00

    The dream remains the same for Simmons.

    He wants to head coach a Football Bowl Subdivision program someday.

    So, Simmons is soaking in as much information as possible during his Duke tenure.

    He’ll get a call someday.

    “Just trying to be an asset to the program. I’m learning a lot from [Diaz],” Simmons said.

    “So, when that opportunity does come around again for me to run my own program, there are many things from him that I will take with me.”

    Florida State, Florida A&M Football This Weekend

    • Friday, Oct. 18: Florida State at Duke at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: Florida A&M at Jackson State at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPNU and the Rattlers mobile app

    Gerald Thomas, III is a multi-time award-winning journalist for his coverage of the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Tallahassee Democrat.

    Follow his award-winning coverage on RattlerNews.com and contact him via email at GDThomas@Tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee .

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU at Duke 'has a lot of meaning' to Blue Devils assistant, former FAMU coach Willie Simmons

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FSU basketball's Jamir Watkins had many options in offseason. Here's why he came back
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    A hurricane season treat, but beware chance of one last hellish trick from Mother Nature
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern3 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA24 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne1 day ago
    Wyoming’s mostly wolf-free policy produces precise management of a controversial canine
    WyoFile24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy